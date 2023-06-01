10 Worst McDonald's Orders, According to Dietitians

Drive-thru restaurants offer convenience and meals that appeal to kids and adults alike—but this is often at the expense of quality nutrition. McDonald's is known for its burgers, fries, crispy chicken McNuggets, and more. While these foods may taste delicious and satisfy your need for a quick meal, these McDonald's menu items are loaded with calories, sodium, fat, sugar, and saturated fat. In fact, you may be surprised to learn some of the chain's popular menu items can contain nearly a full day's worth of sodium.

Fast food restaurants aren't known for their wide selection of nutrient-dense, calorie-conscious offerings. So, if you find yourself pulling through drive-thrus often and have a particular penchant for the allure of the Golden Arches, you may want to think twice about the items you select when placing an order at McDonald's. Highly processed foods, like those offered at most fast food restaurants, have been scientifically linked to weight gain and potentially increase your risk for other serious diseases and health conditions.

The good news is there are still plenty of items on the McDonald's menu that can work within a balanced diet. To lessen the potential negative impact of your next McDonald's order, here are a few tips:

Choose single items rather than meals. This will help keep calories and fat grams more reasonable.

This will help keep calories and fat grams more reasonable. Avoid sugary drinks. These add significant calories and grams of added sugar to your meals.

These add significant calories and grams of added sugar to your meals. Limit the sauces you use to avoid empty calories and keep your order simple. For example, go with the classic burger or cheeseburger instead of the Big Mac.

To help ensure that your next lap around the drive-thru results in a (somewhat) nutritious and wholesome meal, you should also know which are best to avoid. With that in mind, we've rounded up a few of the unhealthiest McDonald's orders you could possibly place. Keep reading to find out which are the 10 worst McDonald's orders you could ever make—and for more healthy eating advice to help you make better-for-you choices when visiting Mickey D's, be sure to check out the 8 Healthiest McDonald's Orders, According to a Dietitian.

1 Big Mac

Per burger : 590 calories, 34 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,050 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 25 g protein

While 600 calories isn't unreasonable for a meal, this burger packs 34 grams of fat, providing 44% of the daily value. Additionally, over 30% of the fat grams come from saturated fat, a nutrient that may negatively affect your heart health. To save a few calories and grams of fat, skip the cheese and ask for less sauce.

2 Big Breakfast® With Hotcakes

Per order : 1,340 calories, 63 g fat (24 g saturated fat, .5 g trans fat), 2,070 mg sodium, 158 g carbs (5 g fiber, 48 g sugar), 36 g protein

If you thought the fat content of the Big Mac was alarming, this breakfast option has nearly double the fat content! And, at over 1,300 calories, this single meal provides a full day's worth of energy for some people. Unless this meal is being split amongst several people, you may be better offer scrapping the order altogether. Instead, go with the Big Breakfast® and skip the butter for nearly half the calories.

3 Carmel Frappé

Per medium-sized order : 490 calories, 20 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 90 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (1 g fiber, 62 g sugar), 8 g protein

At nearly 500 calories, this medium size coffee drink could be a meal on its own. However, this drink is more likely to be enjoyed alongside food, making for an especially high-calorie meal.

While this drink is high in fat and carbs, the sugar content may be the most shocking aspect of this drink. To put things in perspective, chugging down all 62 grams of sugar contained in this beverage will put you over the recommended daily threshold for sugar intake by about 24%. Added sugar may also increase your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even some cancers.

While it's best to limit your sugar intake as much as possible, if you are looking for a sweetened coffee drink, opt for the small Iced French Vanilla Latte for 180 calories and 15 grams of added sugar.

4 Chocolate Shake

Per medium-sized order : 650 calories, 17 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 310 mg sodium, 107 g carbs (1 g fiber, 85 g sugar), 15 g protein

Another drink sure to exceed your sugar needs for the day is the medium Chocolate Shake. Not only does this amount to 170% of the recommended daily intake for sugar but also this shake has more than a meal's worth of calories. Sure, it provides 15 grams of protein which could suffice for some meals, but at over 100 grams of carbs, you're better offer skipping it.

For a more reasonable dessert option, go for a simple Vanilla Cone for just 200 calories.

5 Blueberry Muffin

Per muffin : 440 calories, 20 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 60 g carbs (2 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 5 g protein

Don't let the blueberries in this pastry fool you; it contains similar calories, fat, and sugar as a donut. With only 5 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, this muffin also won't keep you very full, either. You're better off skipping the pastries at McDonald's and choosing a more satiating breakfast, like the Egg McMuffin®.

6 Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McgGriddles®

Per sandwich : 550 calories, 33 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,290 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (3 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 19 g protein

Known for their mild sweet maple flavor, the McGriddles® also packs a high amount of sodium. This nutrient is essential, although high amounts can contribute to high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke. Current recommendations for sodium suggest adults consume fewer than 2,300 mg per day. At more than half that amount, this order makes a dent in your daily intake. To cut back on sodium and calories at breakfast, choose the Sausage McMuffin® instead.

7 Double Quarter Pounder® With Cheese

Per burger : 740 calories, 42 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 1,360 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 48 g protein

Remember when I suggested you keep your order simple? This is the perfect example of that. Going from a regular Quarter Pounder® With Cheese to a Double adds more than 200 calories and 16 grams of fat to the meal. Next time you are in the mood for a meaty burger, stick with the Quarter Pounder® and skip the cheese for a 400-calorie meal.

8 Deluxe McCrispy™

Per sandwich : 530 calories, 26 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,050 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 27 g protein

You may think chicken is automatically a better option than a burger, and in some cases, that may be true. However, when it comes to this fried chicken sandwich, it provides more than two times the calories of a single Classic McDonald's Hamburger. If you want to stick with chicken, go with the regular McCrispy™ over its Deluxe counterpart. Although this switch will only save you about 60 calories, the lower fat content and nearly identical protein count make for a slightly healthier meal.

9 World Famous Fries®

Per large order : 480 calories, 23 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 400 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (6 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 7 g protein

This may not be a huge surprise, but a large side of McDonald's fries contains enough calories for an entire meal. However, the sodium content of the fries is not nearly as high as many of the burger and sandwich options on the McDonald's menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you want to satisfy your craving for fries, go with a kids' size order, which will only set you back 110 calories and 5 grams of fat. This portion can also complement a Classic McDonald's Hamburger for a reasonable number of calories.

10 Sausage Biscuit With Egg

Per sandwich : 530 calories, 35 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,190 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

Another meal option that provides close to half of the daily value of fat grams in a single food is the Sausage Biscuit With Egg breakfast sandwich. Unfortunately, skipping the butter on this one won't make much of an improvement in calories and fat grams. Instead, opt for the Sausage Burrito for only 310 calories and 17 grams of fat.