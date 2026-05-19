These chains serve comforting turkey and dressing dinners year-round.

No, it’s not just you. Pretty much every human craves Thanksgiving dinner throughout the year. The good news is, you don’t have to slow-roast an entire turkey for hours to get your fix. There are a number of restaurants that have it on the menu, some year-round, and others during the fall season, to get your fix. Here are the 7 best turkey and dressing dinners at chain restaurants.

Bob Evans

Enjoy Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing every day of the week at Bob Evans. “Slow-roasted in the kitchen for hours with our savory blend of herbs and spices. Served with bread & celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner rolls,” the menu reads.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel delivers a Thanksgiving-inspired meal every Thursday: “Turkey & Dressing smothered in turkey gravy plus choice of two Country Sides.” The meal is so popular that some people feast on it weekly. “My absolute favorite is the turkey&dressing dinner on Thursdays!! The homestyle chicken is always really good,” one Redditor says. It is served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “We suggest enjoying it with Sweet Potato Casserole and Green Beans,” the restaurant says.

Marie Callender’s

The Roasted Turkey Dinner, $20.99, is a favorite with Marie Callender’s diners. The slices of roasted turkey are served over apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. It also comes with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. “Marie Callender’s has the best comfort food and of course the pies. I love their turkey dinner,” one Facebooker writes. “The Turkey dinner is my go to! I’ve probably had it about 15 times and it’s only been bad once!” another agrees. “Turkey dinner is the only thing I get, my go-to when I’m craving thanksgiving! I’m really glad this location is still here,” a third says.

Perkins

Parkins serves up Butterball Turkey & Stuffing, which is a fan favorite at Perkins. “Oven-roasted slices of turkey breast served on our seasoned sage stuffing and topped with hearty turkey gravy. Served with tangy cranberry sauce and choice of two dinner sides,” the menu description reads.

Metro Diner

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At the Metro Diner, the Roasted Turkey Plate is a go-to for regular diners. It comes with a seasoned turkey breast roasted in-house, rich turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, steamed French-style green beans, and cranberry sauce.

Wawa

The Gobbler, a seasonal favorite at Wawa, returns every fall and is the most-liked sub at the convenience store. The Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich comes with hot turkey in gravy and your choice of fixings, including cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Philly Mag‘s, sandwich connoisseur and food critic Jason Sheehan ranked the Gobbler the #1 BEST sandwich to get at Wawa, ranked from 14 sandwiches: “It is comfort on a roll. A portable Thanksgiving dinner. Warm and sloppy and cheap and delicious all at the same time. My only complaint? That it isn’t available 365 days a year,” he wrote.

Read More: Wawa “Gobbler” Ranked Best Wawa Sandwich, Says Food Critic |

Silver Diner

The Silver Diner‘s trademark Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter features sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, fresh veggies, and ginger-cranberry-orange sauce. And, it is served with the choice of soup, chili, or a mixed green or Caesar salad.