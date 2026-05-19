5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Satisfy your cravings with these top-rated cheesy and crispy sandwiches.

Chicken parmesan sandwiches are an Italian-American staple, found everywhere from high-end delis to no-frills sandwich shops. This hearty sandwich is made with breaded, fried chicken cutlets topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese on a warm roll, sometimes with pesto. Warm, cheesy, crispy, and comforting, this sandwich always hits the spot, and plenty of restaurants have excellent variations to add to your list. Here are five chains with the best chicken parm sandwiches.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

The Grilled Chicken Parmesan at Penn Station East Coast Subs is hearty and delicious: This sub contains chicken breast, provolone, parmesan, oregano, and pizza sauce, with the option to add sautéed onions and fresh mushrooms. Chicken-fans will also love the Chicken Philly: This tasty sandwich is made with chicken breast and provolone, with the option to add sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers, spicy brown mustard, mayo, and pizza sauce.

Parm Italian

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Parm Italian is known for excellent Chicken Parm sandwiches, Mario’s Meatballs, and other signature deli sandwiches. The Chicken Parm is made with chicken cutlets covered in house breadcrumbs, melted mozzarella, and house tomato sauce. The restaurant also offers a crispy Eggplant Parm, and the Chicken Milanese is a must-have: Golden brown chicken cutlets with arugula and tomato salad.

Which Wich/slidetitle] Which Wich‘s Chicken Parm is made with chicken, marinara, and mozzarella, and diners can adapt it by adding ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and more. The Chicken Pesto is also flavorful and fun, and fans of true Italian sandwiches should try the Phillywich™, which is made with steak and actual Cheez Whiz. [slidetitle num="4"]Fat Sal’s Deli

Diners at Fat Sal’s Deli can enjoy a wide variety of classic sandwiches, burgers, and shakes. The Fat Cug is a spin on chicken parm, made with a chicken cutlet, mozzarella sticks, parmesan truffle fries, ricotta basil spread, and vodka sauce on a garlic hero. The Italiano and Philly Cheesesteak are also delicious.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a large variety of sandwiches, including the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich made with parmesan breadcrumb-coated chicken, tomato sauce and melted cheese on a freshly grilled french roll. All sandwiches are served with french fries or a green salad. The Chicken Parmesan “Pizza Style” is another fun option, made with chopped chicken breast coated with breadcrumbs, covered with marinara sauce and lots of melted cheese and topped with angel hair pasta in an alfredo cream sauce.