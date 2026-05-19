These chains serve crispy chicken biscuits packed with Southern flavor.

A chicken biscuit might not seem like an obvious choice for breakfast, unless you live in the South. The simple delicacy consisting of a breaded chicken breast and a flaky, warm buttermilk biscuit is a protein-packed way to start the morning. If you are craving comfort food, there are a handful of chains to indulge in one. Here are the 7 best fried chicken biscuit sandwiches at chain restaurants.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ legendary Cajun Filet Biscuit features a crispy, boldly seasoned fried chicken breast filet with just enough heat served inside one of their signature made-from-scratch, flaky buttermilk biscuits. “Cajun filet biscuit with cheese and a large Bo rounds fuels my soul,” a Redditor states. Another declares them “top tier.”

Chick-fil-A

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Chick-fil-A puts its unique stamp on the morning staple, the chicken biscuit, available in traditional or spicy varieties, making it a cult breakfast favorite for a reason. There is also a wrap with hash browns and an egg white grill.

Hardee’s

The Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is a “pride” for Hardee’s. “It starts with a chicken fillet hand-dipped in eggs and buttermilk then slightly breaded. We stack it on one of our warm, fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuits for the perfect meal to greet the day,” they write. And, it’s made to order, according to diners. “I ordered the hand-breaded spicy chicken biscuit and a small order of hash browns. I had to wait a few minutes for the chicken to be cooked, but I didn’t mind, as it was clear that it was indeed hand-breaded and fried to order. It was doused in honey and half devoured before I forced myself to stop and take a picture to give Hardee’s the credit they deserve,” a Facebooker says.

Whataburger

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit was added to the Whataburger menu a few years ago, and it’s a new classic: a crispy, breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a buttery, flaky biscuit. “Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat.”

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly‘s The Rockwell chicken biscuit is legendary. It comes with buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar, and sausage gravy. The Rockwell Supreme adds an over-easy egg and bacon, while the Mama’s Boy tops the breast with roasted jalapeño pimento cheese, spicy belly pickles, and fried green tomato. “Still delectable. Huge Thick fluffy Biscuits, seasoned chicken and glorious toppings. Im a tradionalist. Order the Rockwell and loaded tots. They were delicious,” a Redditor says.

IHOP

Over at IHOP, diners are raving about the Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, which comes with a buttermilk crispy chicken breast, hash browns, pickles, and gravy on a buttermilk biscuit. On TikTok reviews, many diners gave it a thumbs-up.

Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Chicken Biscuit is a quick fix, which the chain dubs “Southern hospitality for your taste buds.” It features a juicy, tender breaded chicken tucked inside a perfectly flaky biscuit. Does it get any better?” Dunkin’ writes.