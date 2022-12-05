Move over, Amazon. There's a new quick delivery service in town—and this one operates 24/7.

Need diapers delivered at 3 a.m.? Or maybe you have the urge to do some self-care but don't feel like leaving the house? Walgreens will deliver your bubble bath, your tea, and your warm robe in 60 minutes or less—at any time of the day, thanks to its new same-day delivery that's designed to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Walgreens knows that taking care of health and wellbeing isn't exclusive to business hours, and that needs can pop up at any time of day," says Stefanie Kruse, group vice president of digital commerce at Walgreens. "As the place customers turn to for their last-minute needs, we know they will find value in being able to access the items they need most, no matter the hour, right to their door."

RELATED: 5 Grocery Store Trends You'll Start Seeing Everywhere in 2023

Well, not to all doors. This service isn't available in 10 states: Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming. Additionally, the one-hour delivery times may vary nationally, and are available for orders of $35 or more. Those in Illinois and in Florida may get alcohol delivered, but other states aren't so lucky.

Still, we're heading in the right direction. The 24-hour service includes about 400 Walgreens stores across the country, and customers can order everything from groceries to over-the-counter medications to personal care items, household essentials, and more. There are a total of more than 27,000 items available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Need a prescription, too? You may not get it in an hour, but you can receive a same-day prescription by clicking here or by ordering it via the Walgreens app.

Through December 10, get free delivery on all Walgreens orders that have a $20 minimum using code NOW20.