 Skip to content

Here’s What Happens When You Walk After Every Meal

Evidence-Based
Experts reveal how a short walk after meals boosts digestion, blood sugar, and overall health.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 10, 2025

Walking is one of the best workouts. Over the past decade, the importance of taking steps has become increasingly evident. There is also the question of when to walk, and many experts recommend post-meal strolls. What are the health benefits of walking after eating? We asked Life Time Clarendon Personal Trainer Sarah Pope for the rundown.

Regulation of Blood Sugar

female using lancelet on finger to checking blood sugar level by Glucose meter
Shutterstock

According to Pope, one benefit of walking after you eat is that it can help regulate your blood sugar. This is especially relevant for those with health conditions. “Important for those who have diabetes. Most effective following a meal!” she says.

Digestion

Shutterstock

Digestion is another benefit of taking steps after you eat. “Walking after meals helps in letting our bodies know we are ready for the digestive system to do its thing!” she says.

Increased Circulation

Woman holding ankle
Shutterstock

Increased circulation is another reason to walk post-meal. “Long periods of sitting or, most importantly, sedentary behavior are known to place individuals at higher risk for multiple health conditions. Some include vascular dysfunction, increased blood pressure, and decreased proper circulation,” Pope says. “Focus on light, brief, manageable movement post meals to help lower these risks.”

Lowers Blood Pressure

One woman senior caucasian female use blood pressure device on hand to check health results while sit at home real people health care concept healthy celebrate good results smile
Shutterstock

Walking after you eat can help lower blood pressure. “Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke. Walking after meals helps filter blood and support proper circulation. Which, in return, will help in how our hearts pump blood throughout the body, decreasing the amount of glucose found in our bodies,” she says.

Increases Metabolism

Shutterstock

Post-meal movement also increases metabolism, burning more calories. “Walking helps rev up our metabolism and hinders the amount of stored glucose post-meals! Burning calories and increasing your metabolism will also help reduce stored belly fat,” Pope maintains.

Better Sleep Quality

woman sleeping, concept of sleeping habit that's aging you faster
Shutterstock

And, movement after meals can result in better sleep quality. “Helps in aiding someone falling asleep more comfortably and shortly after their head hits the pillow,” she says.

Mental Health and Mood Boosting

Calm, music and fitness person in nature for mental health, wellness and breathing, forest trees and fresh air. Mockup, sports and athlete woman thinking or listening to audio for running inspiration
Shutterstock

Lastly, it can help improve mental health and boost your mood. “Reduces the risks of depression. Around 2-2.5 hours of walking per week is shown to decrease depression in adults by 25%. Physical activity, such as walking, is an overall mood booster! 15-20-minute walks 5x a week can help reduce mental health conditions,” Pope says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family