Here’s What Happens When You Walk After Every Meal

Experts reveal how a short walk after meals boosts digestion, blood sugar, and overall health.

Walking is one of the best workouts. Over the past decade, the importance of taking steps has become increasingly evident. There is also the question of when to walk, and many experts recommend post-meal strolls. What are the health benefits of walking after eating? We asked Life Time Clarendon Personal Trainer Sarah Pope for the rundown.

Regulation of Blood Sugar

According to Pope, one benefit of walking after you eat is that it can help regulate your blood sugar. This is especially relevant for those with health conditions. "Important for those who have diabetes. Most effective following a meal!" she says.

Digestion

Digestion is another benefit of taking steps after you eat. “Walking after meals helps in letting our bodies know we are ready for the digestive system to do its thing!” she says.

Increased Circulation

Increased circulation is another reason to walk post-meal. “Long periods of sitting or, most importantly, sedentary behavior are known to place individuals at higher risk for multiple health conditions. Some include vascular dysfunction, increased blood pressure, and decreased proper circulation,” Pope says. “Focus on light, brief, manageable movement post meals to help lower these risks.”

Lowers Blood Pressure

Walking after you eat can help lower blood pressure. “Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke. Walking after meals helps filter blood and support proper circulation. Which, in return, will help in how our hearts pump blood throughout the body, decreasing the amount of glucose found in our bodies,” she says.

Increases Metabolism

Post-meal movement also increases metabolism, burning more calories. “Walking helps rev up our metabolism and hinders the amount of stored glucose post-meals! Burning calories and increasing your metabolism will also help reduce stored belly fat,” Pope maintains.

Better Sleep Quality

And, movement after meals can result in better sleep quality. “Helps in aiding someone falling asleep more comfortably and shortly after their head hits the pillow,” she says.

Mental Health and Mood Boosting

Lastly, it can help improve mental health and boost your mood. “Reduces the risks of depression. Around 2-2.5 hours of walking per week is shown to decrease depression in adults by 25%. Physical activity, such as walking, is an overall mood booster! 15-20-minute walks 5x a week can help reduce mental health conditions,” Pope says.