 Skip to content

If You Can Hold a Wall Sit for This Long, Your Leg Strength Is Bullet-Proof

Find out if your leg strength is bulletproof with this ultimate wall sit test.
Avatar for Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, ACE-CPT
By
Published on January 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Alek Korab

Wall sits are a real lower-body burner that can build strength and muscle but can be infamously painful. With a little determination and practice, they can be the perfect way to tone up. A wall sit is a static exercise that targets the lower body, focusing on the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. To perform it, you lean against a wall, lower into a squat position with thighs parallel to the ground, and hold the position for a set time while keeping your back flat and core engaged. Wall sits are effective for building muscle strength, endurance, and stability, making them a great low-impact option for fitness routines or rehabilitation. While they don't replace dynamic exercises like squats, they're excellent for enhancing lower-body endurance and can be made more challenging by adding weights or variations.

How to Perform a Wall Sit

wall sits
Shutterstock
  • Start Position: Stand with your back flat against a wall and your feet about 2 feet away from it, shoulder-width apart.
  • Lower Down: Slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground, creating a 90-degree angle at the knees.
  • Hold the Position: Keep your back flat against the wall, core engaged, and knees aligned above your ankles. Avoid letting your knees go past your toes.
  • Time the Hold: Hold this position for as long as you can while maintaining proper form.

How Long to Hold a Wall Sit

trainer demonstrating wall sit exercise to get rid of thigh fat fast
Jacquie Smith

The duration of a wall sit depends on your fitness level and goals. Here's a general guideline:

  • Beginner: Hold for 15–30 seconds. Focus on maintaining proper form and gradually increasing the duration as your strength improves.
  • Intermediate: Aim for 30–60 seconds. This range challenges your muscles and builds endurance without overexertion.
  • Advanced: Hold for 60–90 seconds or more. To increase the intensity, you can add weights or incorporate variations like holding one leg off the ground.

Always prioritize proper form over duration to avoid strain or injury. Adjust based on your comfort and fitness level.

If You Can Do This Many Jumping Jacks in 60 Seconds, You're in Great Shape

The Best Exercises to Improve Your Wall Sit

1. Bodyweight Squats

bodyweight squats
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.
  • Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, keeping your chest up and weight on your heels.
  • Go as low as you can while maintaining proper form, then return to standing.
  • Repeat for 10–15 reps.

2. Glute Bridges

demonstration of man doing glute bridges
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides.
  • Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top.
  • Lower your hips slowly back to the floor and repeat.
  • Perform 12–15 reps.

3. Lunges

alternating lunges
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Stand tall and step forward with one leg, lowering your body until both knees form 90-degree angles.
  • Push through your front heel to return to standing and alternate legs.
  • Complete 8–12 reps per leg.

4. Step-Ups

dumbbell step-ups exercise
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Use a sturdy bench or step. Step one foot onto the bench, driving through your heel to lift your body up.
  • Step back down with the same foot and repeat on the other side.
  • Perform 10–12 reps per leg.

5. Wall Push-Offs

illustration of a wall pushup
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Sit against a wall in a semi-squat position (not as deep as a full wall sit).
  • Push slightly up and off the wall using your legs and glutes, then lower back down.
  • Repeat for 10–15 reps.

6. Isometric Holds

focused brunette woman doing squats exercise on yoga mat in bright living room at home
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

How to Do It:

  • Stand in a shallow squat position and hold it for 15–30 seconds, focusing on keeping your thighs engaged.
  • Gradually increase the time as you build strength.

7. Plank Holds

muscular, determined man holding a forearm plank on yoga mat in workout space
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

How to Do It:

  • Get into a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line, engaging your core.
  • Hold for 15–30 seconds, increasing over time.
  • Plank holds strengthen your core, which stabilizes you during wall sits.

9. Hamstring Curls (Using Stability Ball or Sliders)

young woman doing exercise - swiss exercise ball hamstring curl - colour vector series
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Lie on your back with your heels on a stability ball or sliders.
  • Lift your hips off the ground and curl the ball/sliders toward you by bending your knees.
  • Extend your legs back out and repeat for 8–12 reps.

10. Calf Raises

illustration of calf raises
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and rise onto your toes.
  • Slowly lower your heels back to the ground and repeat for 15–20 reps.
  • Strong calves provide stability during wall sits.

11. Reverse Deadlifts

kettlebell sumo deadlift
Shutterstock

How to Do It:

  • Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or no weight.
  • Hinge at your hips and lower your torso while keeping your back straight.
  • Push through your heels to return to standing.
  • Perform 8–12 reps.

Incorporate these exercises into your routine 2–3 times per week, and you'll build the strength needed for longer, deeper wall sits.

Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, ACE-CPT
Mary Sabat is a nutritionist and personal trainer with over 20 years of experience. Read more about Mary
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • Relaxed caucasian woman dressed in black sportswear sits on carpet in lotos pose looking at camera in shiny and atmospheric living room.

    I Did Yoga Every Day for 30 Days

  • fit woman doing wall sits, concept of the wall Pilates workout for belly fat

    Wall Sit Test: How Strong Are Your Legs?

  • fit couple walking outdoors on paved path

    Here's How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be

  • Positive smiling young woman sitting cross-legged on the bed in front of a laptop and holding a cup of coffee

    I Quit TV for a Month: 5 Surprising Changes

  • Jumping Jacks

    Can You Do This Many Jumping Jacks in 60 Seconds?

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.