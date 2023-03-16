Walmart Is Recalling 581 Cases of Yogurt Products Sold in 28 States

Less than three weeks after Walmart removed canned Geisha Medium Shrimp from its stores, the retail chain is pulling yet another item from its shelves.

On March 14, Clio Snacks, a Piscataway, N.J.-based yogurt bar company, voluntarily recalled 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected items were distributed to 28 Walmart locations across the United States between March 5, 2023 and March 8, 2023. See here for the full list of stores that carried the product.

Additionally, the recalled yogurt bars are packaged in a single-serving box with a UPC code of 854021008152, a lot number of 048C2023, and an expiration date of April 30, 2023, which is stamped on the side of the box.

Clio issued the recall after routine testing revealed the possible presence of listeria at a third-party manufacturing facility where the parfait bars are produced. The manufacturer, which does not make any other Clio products, has since shut down production and Clio has halted distribution of the recalled item while it investigates the issue with the FDA.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Although no illnesses have been reported, Clio Snacks encourages consumers to return the yogurt bars to their place of purchase for a full refund or destroy the item. Those with additional questions about the recall may call the company at 1-908-505-2546, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Healthy individuals infected with listeria may experience symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of serious illness and other complications.

Clio's Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars aren't the only products that have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination this month. On March 1, Lidl US issued a voluntary recall of its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp after routine testing found that the item contained the bacteria. The shrimp was distributed to all of Lidl's U.S. stores.