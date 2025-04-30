7 Things Walmart Employees Say Never to Do 

Retail workers have one of the hardest jobs in the world: Dealing with the general public is difficult enough, but having to put up with less-than-polite behavior can make a difficult job almost impossible. Even if employees at busy stores like Walmart don't say anything, they absolutely take note of thoughtless behavior and share it online anonymously to be able to vent (and hopefully remind some customers of how to behave). Here are seven things Walmart employees say never to do.

Not Being Mindful Of Closing Time

Be mindful of the store's opening and closing hours, employees say. "Come in 10 minutes before closing, then act like they have an hour left. Or just stash something they don't want on a random shelf. Just hand it to us please," one exasperated Redditor shared.

Not Returning Your Cart Properly

Some customers leave their carts in the wrong place (not the corral, basically) and then others follow suit. Don't be the former or the latter! "Most of the things customers do in the parking lot are just minor annoyances that could be easily ignored a few times. Unfortunately we have to deal with them hundreds of times per shift. Luckily I have a few humorous memories of ridiculous behavior to help me through," one employee said on Reddit.

Not Respecting Break Time

Some customers will still ask for help when an employee is on break. "Literally don't have my vest on but in my hands because I'm on break or on my way to clock in," one worker shared. "I've had people stop me and ask me where stuff is. And obviously I don't want to seem rude so I tell them where it is. Had this lady earlier stop me on my way back from break to ask where the Christmas cards were and they were just on the aisle over."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not Waiting Your Turn

Walmart employees get understandably frustrated when they are helping a customer and someone else tries to cut in without waiting their turn—sometimes in a rude manner. "It's the finger snapping (or the loud hand clap) for me when I'm clearly already talking to someone else," one employee said. "Like two inches from our faces. I thought it was just a me thing until I watched it happen to a coworker today."

Not Waiting In the Right Spot

Don't try to order from the wrong side of the deli, employees say. "I work in the deli. Nothing throws me off more than someone coming to the slicer and trying to order from the hot case and vice versa. WAIT OVER THERE I'LL SEE YOU AND GET TO YOU," one worker said. "There's also trying to sneak under the scalding hot divider and take chickens set aside for ogp [online grocery pickup]."

Produce and Electronics

Don't try and pay for weighted food in the electronics section. "Electronics: When a customer tells me to ring up their entire cart of stuff and then gets [annoyed] when they can't buy bananas even though I told them that I can't sell weighted items since we don't have a scale," one employee said. "Pharmacy feels this in their soul!!" another commented.

Not Watching Your Kids

Walmart can be a dangerous place for kids if they are not being watched. "When I was on stocking someone let their kid. I mean KID. like 2 actively walk out in front of my water pallet," one employee said. "If I had been going ANY faster that could have been smooshed. Luckily I was able to stop it though. Then the mother proceeded to glare at me."