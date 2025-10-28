 Skip to content

7 Walmart Grocery Deals Helping Families Stretch Every Dollar

Smart Walmart shoppers are finding grocery deals that make every dollar go further.
Published on October 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

It might feel like grocery prices are just going up and up with no sign of relief, but some chains are offering shoppers bargains so good, it feels like the whole inflation/supply chain/tariffs fiasco isn’t happening. Walmart is one store where customers can get some impressive deals that fill the fridge and pantry without completely blowing the grocery budget. Here are seven Walmart deals helping families stretch every dollar.

Fresh Carving Pumpkins

Walmart

Fresh Carving Pumpkins are now $3.97 each at Walmart, a must-have for Halloween decorations and activities. “When ordering this online, I didn’t think it would be quite so big, but I’m pleasantly surprised! The color is beautiful. I’m hoping this will keep well until closer to Halloween,” one shopper said.

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns

Walmart

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns are now $2.97 at Walmart. “These are the absolute best hot dog buns available!!! Plus they last longer than the cheaper ones. My last purchase was still fresh after 9 days in my pantry somehow! I won’t buy any other brand from now on,” one customer said.

Fresh Granny Smith Apples

Walmart

Walmart shoppers can get a 3 lb bag of Fresh Granny Smith Apples for just $3.97. “These apples are great because they are all usually peak quality. I haven’t ever found any in the bag of questionable quality like some other brands or bag types,” one satisfied shopper said.

Marie Callender’s Dutch Apple Pie

marie callenders ready bake apple pie
Marie Callender's

Walmart is carrying the Marie Callender’s frozen Dutch Apple Pie for $5.92. “I rarely buy apple pie because they rarely live up to my expectations. This pie does it all! Crust was flakey and not soggy. Not too sweet or too much cinnamon with nice amount of apples. My favorite apple pie. Been missing out all these years,” one fan said.

Great Value Rising Crust Frozen Pizza

great value rising crust pizza
Photo: Walmart

The Great Value Rising Crust Frozen Pizza, Three Meat is a fantastic deal for just $2.27. “This is EXCELLENT PIZZA !! Great amount of meat and just the right cheese. Crust is soft and not rubbery. This is a staple in freezer for great go to meal,” one shopper raved.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Mixed Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables

Walmart

Walmart shoppers can get a 10 oz bag of Birds Eye Steamfresh Mixed Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables for just one dollar. “The Birds Eye Steamfresh Mixed Vegetables are easy to prepare and retain a fresh, crisp texture after steaming. The 10 oz bag is a convenient size for side dishes or adding to meals, and the vegetables cook quickly in the microwave or on the stovetop,” one customer said.

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Multi Grain Bread Loaf

Walmart

The Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Multi Grain Bread Loaf is now just $2.97 at Walmart. “Best bread ever! Super soft. I wish the slices were a little thinner. It’s quite a lot when you make a decent sandwich. Percent for an open-face sandwich,” one shopper shared.

