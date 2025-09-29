7 Walmart Items Shoppers Swear Are Better Than Name Brand

If you aren’t grocery shopping at Walmart, you should start now. The superstore is home to so many amazing brand-name food products and lots of Walmart-branded items that shoppers maintain are better than name brands. From deli items to freezer finds, the store’s labels, including Freshness Guaranteed and Great Value, are known for high quality at low prices. Here are 7 Walmart items shoppers swear are better than name brands.

Deli Pizza

Don’t bother getting pizza delivered. Head to Walmart instead for delicious and cheap pizza. “The pizza-like flatbread in the deli are $5 and serve 2 or 3,” one shopper says. “I like to check out their take-n-bake pizzas. If i get there early enough I can find a few marked on clearance to take home and throw in the freezer. I find x-large cheese pizzas and medium supremes and pepperoni’s for $3.50 often,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart Great Value Famous Chicken Strips

Walmart shopper keeps returning back for Great Value Chicken Strips. “Lol just bare Is literally the exact same thing as great value famous chicken strips,” one person says. “Those Walmart brand ones are GOOD,” another adds.

Freshness Guaranteed Pies

The Walmart bakery makes some of the most delicious pies under the Freshness Guaranteed label. “I like their Large Apple Pie. It’s actually good. Like 6.40 or something. Only a dollar or something more than their small. Unfortunately the other fruit pies are not as good,” one Redditor reveals. “Their French apple pie with the crumble topping is fantastic,” another agrees.”I like their little mini pecan pies,” a third says.

Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas

If you are planning a Mexican night or just like tortillas, don’t sleep on the Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas, available in various sizes, ranging from soft taco to fajita. “Their uncooked flour tortillas are great if you love good tortillas,” one maintains.

Great Value Original Macaroni & Cheese

Great Value Original Macaroni & Cheese, 7.25 oz, currently on sale for just $0.58 is a fan favorite. “As a former Kraft devotee, Great value Mac n cheese has won me over. I think that Kraft has made recipe changes over the years (probably trying to improve the nutritional properties, like less sodium), but I want the good ole salty boxed Mac n cheese, and this fits the bill. I am a budget conscious meal planner, and I often feel like serving sizes on packaged meals are a complete joke, but this makes decent portions which makes it a steal for the $$,” writes a shopper. “Inexpensive. Cooks very well, good cheese taste. I make as a side, dinner So many option to add to it to make this a good meal,” adds another.

Great Value Cut Green Beans

A popular canned good is the Great Value Cut Green Beans, Canned Green Beans. “I recently served Great Value green beans to guests with only a little olive oil. Everyone raved about how good they were. I will definitely be serving them again soon,” one shopper says. “What a great value price at Walmart on these Great Value canned green beans. We got two cases of these for this low price, because we have green beans with meals at least three or four times a week. They are great for a low carb diet. These canned green beans taste great, just as good as the name brands. I did find a few stems in one can that I opened. But for the price they can’t be beat,” adds another.

Great Value Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix

Stove Top who? Great Value Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix, 6 oz, $0.97, is better than anything, according to shoppers. “I use this to make chicken casserole. Taste’s great and works perfectly in my recipe. Just as good as the name brands that are far more expensive and not any better! Very reasonably priced. So satisfied with this purchase,” one writes. “This is my homeade stuffing cheat lol i use my own spin by adding celery onions butter chicken broth sage salt and pepper best (homemade) stuffing as the kids say,” another says.