Walmart Just Launched an Affordable, Chef-Inspired Grocery Line

Walmart is known for its affordability, and now its customers have even more low-priced options when it comes to groceries. The big-box store just launched its newest private-label brand, Bettergoods, which is an elevated, chef-inspired grocery line of 300 well-priced products.

These items range from under $2 to $15, with most costing less than $5. The products span a variety of grocery store sections, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, and more.

This is Walmart's largest private brand food launch in 20 years. It's also the fastest food brand the chain has brought to market. Scott Morris, Walmart's senior vice president of private brands, food and consumables, told CNBC that the company expects to reach younger and more affluent shoppers that it's drawn in over the past few years.

When curating the products for Bettergoods, Walmart's product development team worked with suppliers across the world, focusing on quality and "trend-forward ingredients and flavors."

Bettergoods products are classified into three categories. There's "Culinary Experiences," which includes ingredients and "food trend-forward offerings" like specialty salts and seasonings. Then there's the "Plant-Based" category, which, as its name implies, includes plant-based products, such as non-dairy frozen desserts and cheese alternatives.

The third category is "Made Without." Geared toward consumers following specific dietary lifestyles, this category includes items "made without" specific ingredients, such as gluten, artificial flavors, colorings, added sugars, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase—they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience," Morris said in a press release. "The launch of Bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way."

The new products have already hit Walmart's shelves. The company expects to complete the full rollout "over the coming months."

In addition to Bettergoods, Walmart has several other house brands like Great Value, Freshness Guaranteed, and Ol' Roy—the retailer's private-label dog food brand.

Walmart isn't the only major retail chain to launch a new store brand this year. In February, Target introduced Dealworthy, a low-priced private label with about 400 products. Dealworthy offers items across multiple categories, such as apparel, beauty, and home. Products start at $1, with most selling for less than $10, according to Target.