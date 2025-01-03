Major Walmart Broccoli Recall Affecting 20 States: Everything to Know

If you recently froze some broccoli purchased from Walmart, you're going to want to check the bag.

Braga Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Marketside Broccoli Florets, sold at Walmart, because they may be contaminated with listeria. While the product is past its best by date and is no longer in stores, it's possible that consumers froze the broccoli to use at a later date.

The washed and ready-to-eat vegetable is packaged in 12-ounce bags and has a "Best if Used by" date of Dec. 10, 2024. It also bears a UPC code of 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag and a lot code of BFFG327A6 on the front of bag, according to a notice shared by the FDA.

The broccoli was sold at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the following 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. See here for the full list of stores that sold the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The FDA urges anyone who still has the broccoli to not consume it and to throw it away. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Texas Health & Human Services identified the issue with the broccoli during a random sampling and found that one of multiple samples tested positive for listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause an infection known as listeriosis. This can be especially dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

If you have any additional questions about the recall, you can call (877) 456-7445, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. You can also send an email to [email protected].

The Marketside broccoli recall comes just a few weeks after produce supplier 4Earth Farms issued a recall of multiple broccoli and carrot products due to a potential E. coli contamination. The vegetables were sold at multiple retailers, including Walmart.

These aren't the only major recalls to keep in mind. In December, Frito-Lay recalled a limited number of its 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk. The product was sold by select retailers and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington.