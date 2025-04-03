7 Best New Costco Online-Only Finds to Shop in April

If you don't feel like walking into a Costco warehouse, other options exist, including Instacart and ordering online. In fact, there are lots of items available on Costco Online that you can't get in the stores. Availability fluctuates on a daily basis, and new items are always being added to their selection regularly. We did some shopping and found April's 7 best Costco "Online Only" finds.

OLLY Women's Multi Gummy

High-quality multivitamins can be pricey. OLLY Women's Multi Gummy, a blend of Vitamins A, C, D, E, Bs, Biotin, & Folic Acid, is gluten-free and has no synthetic flavors or colors. This "online only" find bottle comes with 200 gummies for $23.99, including shipping and handling.

Melissa's Produce Organic Seasonal Fruit & Vegetable Box

Give the gift of fresh produce – to someone else or even yourself! This Melissa's Produce Organic Seasonal Fruit & Vegetable Box is filled with fresh fruits and veggies, including 4 lb yams, 13 oz. carrots, 3 oz. ginger, 4 avocados, 4 Granny Smith apples, and more. $109.99 includes shipping and handling.

OverEZ Farmhouse Large Chicken Coop with Feeder, Waterer, and Bedding

If you have been considering adding a chicken coop to your property but are overwhelmed by everything you need to get, Costco is selling a one-and-done option. OverEZ Farmhouse Large Chicken Coop with Feeder, Waterer, and Bedding comes with almost everything needed to hatch a full-on egg-laying plan – a coop for 15 chickens, feeder holding up to 50 pounds, waterer with 12-gallon capacity, and 33 pounds of chicken bedding. Of course, you will need to buy your chickens separately. Get the set for $1,899.99, shipping and handling included.

Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizza Variety

Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizza Variety box brings famous, Chicago-style pizza into your home, no matter where you live. Each box includes 12 single-serve 6-inch pizzas— 4 each of pepperoni, sausage, and cheese — for $119.99, including shipping and handling.

Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, Exclusive Bundle, Ring + Additional Charger Included

If 2025 is the year you have vowed to achieve your health goals, order an activity-tracking ring now. Costco just got an exclusive bundle, including the Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, which includes two chargers and one month of membership. Make sure to order the ring sizer kit, $10 (which comes with a $10 Costco gift card), first. The gold ring is $499.99, but silver and black are only $349.99.

The NordicTrack X16 Treadmill

Get your steps in with a NordicTrack X16 Treadmill, available online for $2,499, delivery to your doorstep included. The iFIT-powered exercise machine adjusts up to a 40% incline down to -6% decline with a 0-12 MPH range.

Pre-order Mother's Day Garden of Love Arrangement

Ensure that mom will have a gorgeous flower arrangement waiting for her on Mother's Day morning. Costco is selling a Pre-order Mother's Day Garden of Love Arrangement, including shipping and handling, for just $59.99. Choose your arrival date and customize a message at checking. The last day to order is May 2.