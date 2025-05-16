 Skip to content

Walmart Warns Shoppers to Expect Higher Prices by End of May

Walmart execs say new tariffs will push up prices on imported goods starting this month.
Avatar for Jeremy Horowitz
By
Published on May 16, 2025 | 7:05 AM

Walmart is warning customers that they'll start to see higher prices as soon as the end of May, as new tariffs on imported goods begin to ripple across its supply chain. While the company delivered better-than-expected earnings this quarter, executives were candid that price hikes are unavoidable given the scale of the cost pressures. Read on to see how they'll affect your bill at the checkout.

Walmart Says It Can't Absorb All the Tariff Costs

Shutterstock

"We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible," said CEO Doug McMillon. "But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren't able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins."

Shoppers Will See Increases Starting in Late May

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsealsh/Shutterstock

CFO John David Rainey confirmed that the impact of tariffs will be felt by the end of the month. "There are certain items, certain categories of merchandise that we're dependent upon to import from other countries, and the prices of those things are likely going to go up," he said. "And that's not good for consumers."

Walmart Is Shifting Production and Materials

Walmart shoppers
Walmart

"We'll move production where that's possible," said McMillon, noting the company has spent years preparing for this kind of disruption. He also described supplier efforts to substitute tariffed materials like aluminum with non-tariffed alternatives such as fiberglass.

5 Major Changes You'll See at Walmart Next Month

Food Prices Could Be Affected by Non-China Tariffs

Groceries, Shopping Cart, Tariffs
Shutterstock

Walmart says it is prioritizing food affordability, but pressure is mounting. "We won't let tariff-related cost pressure on some general merchandise items put pressure on food prices," McMillon said. "But tariffs on countries like Costa Rica, Peru, and Colombia are pressuring imported items."

Expect Price Volatility Throughout the Year

paying for groceries with credit card
Shutterstock

"The level and speed at which tariff-impacted prices could go up is more extreme than in normal periods," Rainey said. Walmart is maintaining its full-year outlook, but executives cautioned that trade negotiations and inventory timing could lead to price swings.

Walmart Still Projects Strength Despite Headwinds

Walmart exterior
Shutterstock

"We think we can navigate this as well or better than anyone," McMillon said. "But even at the reduced levels, the higher tariffs will result in higher prices."

Jeremy Horowitz
Jeremy Horowitz is a veteran health and wellness journalist. Read more about Jeremy
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • woman sleeping peacefully in bed

    Lose Belly Fat While You Sleep? Do This

  • fit, determined brunette woman doing resistance band squats in bright living room

    5 Resistance Band Moves That Pack on Strength

  • The Best Bodyweight Workout for Men Over 50, According to Trainers

    The Best Bodyweight Workout for Men Over 50

  • Walmart Warns Shoppers to Expect Higher Prices by End of May

    Walmart Prices Are About to Go Up, Execs Say

  • mature woman doing bird dog exercise in group yoga class

    Can You Do These 4 Moves? You're Still Young

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.