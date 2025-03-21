Summer is just months away, but all your favorite stores, including Walmart, are already getting warm-weather-inspired items in stock. From pool robots that will make swimming season more effortless than ever, to food and drinks perfect for enjoying outdoors, we have rounded up some of the most talked-about items currently arriving at your local store. Here are 7 new Walmart summer finds shoppers can't stop talking about.

Kevin's Natural Foods Stir Fy Kits

Kevin's Natural Foods recently launched Stir Fy Kits, now available at Walmart. The Paleo-friendly kits, available in Honey Garlic, Sichuan, and General Tso's Chicken flavors, include cooked, sous-vide protein (up to 17g protein per serving!) and vegetables and are ready in under 10 minutes. The nutritious meals are delicious and will help you get in shape for swimsuit season.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Poppi Soda

PepsiCo recently announced that it was acquiring Poppi for $1.95 billion, making it one of the hottest healthy soda brands on the market. Walmart currently has many flavors and variety packs of probiotic-packed drinks, which are genuinely thirst-quenching for summer. We recommend the "beach party" variety pack with grape, watermelon, ginger lime, and orange.

Beatbot Aquasense Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner

Pool season is upon us. Before opening your swimming pool this year, consider investing in a new high-tech pool robot. Last year, I splurged on this AI-powered smart home robot and it majorly changed the game of keeping my pool crystal clear. The Aquasense Pro robotic pool cleaner from Beatbot is currently $230 off at Walmart. If you purchase by July 31st, you get a free one-year Limited-Time Warranty Extension, protecting the gadget for three years.

Samyang Carbo Buldak Korean Spicy Hot Chicken Flavor Sauce

You don't need to travel to HMart to indulge in some of the most TikTok-famous Asian products. Walmart just got Samyang Carbo Buldak Korean Spicy Hot Chicken Flavor Sauce, which will spice up your summer cuisine with the brand's trademark sauce.

Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring

Frito-Lay finally created a sour cream and onion version of the Funyuns, just in time for the summer months. Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring dropped a few weeks ago and are already a fan favorite. Walmart is one of the first stores to have them on the shelf.

eos Shea Better Cashmere Body Wash in Vanilla Cashmere

eos Shea Better Cashmere Body Wash in Vanilla Cashmere is my new favorite budget beauty buy. Various products are available in the refreshing scent, perfect for summer and you can get them on the Walmart website and in stores.

Kinder's Prime Steak with Black Garlic and Truffle Rub and Seasoning

Just in time for grilling season, Walmart is selling my favorite steak seasoning. Kinder's Prime Steak with Black Garlic and Truffle Rub and Seasoning is all you need to transform chicken, seafood, or meat into a steakhouse delicacy, especially if you are a truffle lover.