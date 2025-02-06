5 Brand-New Walmart Items Shoppers Are Already Obsessed With 

Shopping at Walmart is anything but boring—whether you've got your eye on a fantastic bargain or simply want to explore what's new, the mega chain is frequently dropping fresh products. From drinks, foods, snacks, treats, and more, there's always something new and special to see in stores and online, much to the appreciation of hardcore fans. The best part? You know you're getting major bang for your buck, more important than ever when inflation and tariffs may spike your grocery bills. Here are 5 brand-new Walmart items heating up the "new and trending" section of the grocery store.

Lunchables Shareables Ham & Cheddar with Crackers, Chocolate Crème Cookies and Gummy Worms

This lunchable collection is a whole lot of fun for just $14.98, and customers are already raving in the reviews. "These are fantastic, especially around the holidays," one happy shopper said. "I already love Lunchables, so I already knew this would be a hit. I almost didn't want to share them at the holiday party I attended, but I did, and it was all gone within minutes. Will definitely add these to my rotation for large gatherings."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

International Delight Sweet & Creamy Cold Foam Coffee Creamer

Your morning coffee is about to become much more delicious with the International Delight Sweet & Creamy Cold Foam Coffee Creamer ($4.68). "I never even knew what cold foam was and I drink coffee from Starbucks for years," one person wrote about the Macchiato flavor. "I now keep three cans of this in my fridge at all times. It's fabulous. It's the best tasting treat to put on top of my coffee. I'll never go back to having coffee at home without this cold foam. It is amazing and I'm a huge hazelnut creamer person."

11 Walmart Great Value Products Shoppers Say Beat Expensive Name Brands

Alani Nu Sugar-Free Energy Drink, Dream Float

Alani Nu Sugar-Free Energy Drink, Dream Float ($1.20) is a hit flavor with Walmart customers. "These are truly amazing, the taste is delicious. The can is beautiful!! The price isn't bad and it's way better for you than Red Bull and monster. This has biotin, vitamins B6 %26 B12!" one customer raved. "First time I had this was at the gym and I loved it but I didn't love spending 3 dollars per can. When I found out Walmart was selling these for less than 3 dollars I had to get on a boat and float to make this review," another said.

Planet Oat Oat Milk, Velvety & Smooth, Barista Lovers

The Planet Oat Oat Milk, Velvety & Smooth, Barista Lovers ($3.38) is a real treat, Walmart shoppers say. "It took a bit of getting used to, but this is now my absolute favorite dairy free and soy free coffee creamer. I am trying a Paleo diet and now truly enjoy adding this to my coffee. Once I developed a taste for it, I now crave it and wouldn't switch back to any other type of creamer. Kudos, Planet Oat!!"

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix Original

Walmart's Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Latte Mix Original ($29.95) is creamy, delicious, and mixes beautifully, customers say. "Wonderful! It tastes really creamy and light but not overpowering. It also gives pretty good energy and not too sweet, perfect balance in my opinion," one shopper commented.