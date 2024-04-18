Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries for the Rest of 2024—Here's How To Get Yours

No trip to a fast-food chain would be complete without an order of French fries. Now, Wendy's is dropping a sweet new fry deal that will give customers an incentive to swing by its restaurants.

Starting tomorrow, April 19—which Wendy's has dubbed "the best FRYday yet"—the chain will dish out free Hot & Crispy Fries of any size with any purchase. And this isn't just for one day; the deal applies every single Friday through the rest of the year. That means there will be 37 chances, or "FRYdays," to score this freebie, which is only available in the Wendy's app.

To claim your free fries, you can log in to the Wendy's mobile app or create an online account on the Wendy's website. You'll then see the offer, which you can apply to your mobile order. You can also load the promotion onto your card before scanning it at the restaurant.

"Fans deserve a pick-me-up after a long week—Wendy's is answering the call with fries that deliver," the fast-food chain said in a press release. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This FRYday promotion isn't the only deal Wendy's recently rolled out. This week, the fast-food chain is running Dave's $1 Deals. As part of this limited-time promotion, Wendy's is serving up a different menu item for just a dollar with any purchase. For instance, today's offer is an order of medium-sized Hot & Crispy Fries (350 calories). To claim your one-dollar menu item, simply visit the Wendy's app, and you'll see the item listed in the "offers" tab.

In addition to announcing new deals, Wendy's recently unveiled a new Frosty flavor: Orange Dreamsicle (210 calories for a junior size). Introduced last month, this new item blends "orange notes" with the classic Vanilla Frosty to create a "dreamy orange cream experience," according to Wendy's. This new frozen treat joins the Chocolate Frosty and is replacing the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

Also new to Wendy's is the Cinnabon Pull-Apart (550 calories), which the chain added to its breakfast menu in February. Created in partnership with Cinnabon, this breakfast treat features warm bites of dough with cinnamon, brown butter, and the dessert chain's signature cream cheese frosting.