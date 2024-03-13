Wendy's Is Replacing Its Popular Vanilla Frosty With a New Seasonal Flavor

Wendy's fan-favorite Vanilla Frosty only recently returned to menus this past January after the chain temporarily retired it to make room for other seasonal flavors. Now, the popular frozen treat is slated to leave the Wendy's menu yet again as the chain launches another limited-edition variety.

Wendy's just announced that a new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty (210 calories for a junior size) will debut on March 19 for a limited time to celebrate the start of spring. Inspired by the nostalgic flavor you'll find in many freezer aisle ice cream bars, the new treat combines orange notes with the classic Vanilla Frosty for a "dreamy orange cream experience," according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! It also boasts a light orange color inspired by the spring season.

Wendy's confirmed that the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will take the Vanilla Frosty's place on the menu alongside the classic Chocolate Frosty. However, a representative for the chain confirmed to us that it won't be gone forever, so fans can look forward to its eventual return.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is only the latest in a series of seasonal flavors that Wendy's has introduced in the past couple of years. The chain dropped a new Strawberry Frosty for the summer of 2022 and then brought it back again for a limited time during the spring season in 2023. Wendy's has also offered a limited-edition Peppermint Frosty during the past two holiday seasons, plus it sold a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty for a limited time during the fall of 2023.

John Li, Wendy's global vice president of culinary innovation, previously told Eat This, Not That! in an interview that his team has taken great care in developing the seasonal flavors since the Frosty is such a longtime favorite with customers.

"We're so careful about things that have a lot of legacy and history to Dave Thomas, and the Frosty definitely does," he said, referencing the chain's late founder.

In other Wendy's news, the chain recently added a new Cinnabon Pull-Apart (550 calories) to its breakfast menu on Feb. 26. It features warm bites of dough baked with Cinnabon cinnamon and then topped with the cinnamon roll chain's signature cream cheese frosting.

Wendy's also launched a new Breakfast Burrito (700 calories) in January that comes with two fresh cracked eggs, applewood smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce all wrapped inside a tortilla.

Nutrition information has been included where available.