Wendy's Is Launching an Exciting New Cinnabon-Inspired Breakfast Item

Wendy's breakfast menu is set to get a sweet infusion later this month—and fans have Cinnabon to thank for it.

That's right! The burger chain has partnered with the iconic cinnamon-roll slinger for a brand-new Cinnabon Pull-Apart breakfast treat. It's made from warm Danish dough that's dunked in glaze and then baked with cinnamon, brown butter, and sugar. The pastry is then enveloped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting, which features a subtle note of citrus to amplify the flavors.

Wendy's breakfast menu already features an array of breakfast sandwiches, French toast sticks, and sides, such as seasoned potatoes and oatmeal bars. However, the chain began developing the new Cinnamon Pull-Apart after hearing customers clamor for more comfort food options on its morning menu.

"We're tapping into what our consumers want, based on our research," said John Li, Wendy's global vice president of culinary innovation, during an online media preview on Tuesday. "They crave comfort and nostalgic experiences, and from a food perspective, a sweet and indulgent item is perfect for bringing someone into that comfort zone. This product does that because we've partnered with the right brand who believes in quality and delivering that same emotional benefit."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's isn't the first chain—and likely not the last—to get the idea to partner with Cinnabon for a unique sweet treat. Taco Bell, for example, has offered its icing-stuffed Cinnabon Delights since 2013. Pizza Hut also added Cinnabon Mini Rolls to its permanent menu back in 2018. Even Cheesecake Factory has jumped onto the Cinnabon collaboration trend with its Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

Wendy's new Cinnabon Pull-Apart isn't available for purchase just yet, but customers won't have to wait too long in order to sample it. The item will become available at Wendy's restaurants during breakfast hours starting on Feb. 26.

In the meantime, Wendy's fans are free to sample the myriad of other new breakfast options that have debuted at the chain in recent months.

Just last month, Wendy's introduced a brand-new Breakfast Burrito that features two fresh cracked eggs, applewood smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce, all wrapped inside a tortilla. This was the first breakfast burrito to debut at Wendy's since the chain launched its new breakfast menu in 2020.

Wendy's also launched two new English muffin sandwiches in August 2023, as well as replaced its Frosty-Ccino with a new lineup of Frosty Cream Cold Brew drinks in July 2023.