What Is 'Ozone Therapy' & Can It Help Reduce Your Chronic Inflammation?

Chronic inflammation is not something to take lightly. In fact, research shows that chronic inflammatory diseases are the main cause of mortality in the world. This includes diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and allergies. If you suffer from chronic inflammation, we spoke with experts who filled us in on "ozone therapy" and if it can help treat this ailment.

What is ozone therapy?

Ozone therapy is a type of alternative medicine to help boost your health and treat certain conditions by using ozone gas, explains Dr. Shivani Amin, a functional medicine physician based in Los Angeles.

"This method is thought to enhance oxygen use in the body, boost the immune system, and neutralize harmful microorganisms," Dr. Amin tells us. "Typically, ozone therapy is used in conjunction with Western medicine to treat autoimmune diseases, mold/infectious diseases, and cancer, as well as for wound healing and pain management."

Keep in mind that ozone contains three oxygen atoms. "That third atom makes all the difference," says Dave Asprey, the father of Biohacking, bestselling author, and founder of Upgrade Labs. "You may have heard of ozone as a harmful pollutant, but that is only when it is mixed with hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide from industrial and automobile emissions. When pure ozone is used in a medically-controlled way, it can be very powerful for many conditions ranging from mold illness to antibiotic-resistant infections."

How can you receive ozone therapy?

There are various ways your body can receive ozone therapy. "Ten-pass ozone is the strongest and most effective ozone treatment for most issues. A physician pulls some blood out of your body, infuses it with ozone, and then recirculates it, 10 times in a row," Asprey says.

There are also ways to practice ozone therapy at home. One is using an ozone generator to breathe fresh, cleaner air. In addition, Asprey suggests, "You can make ozonated water or oil and swish with it after brushing your teeth for better oral hygiene, or put it on cuts and wounds for faster healing."

Can ozone therapy help reduce chronic inflammation?

According to Dr. Amin, ozone therapy can be an effective method to treat chronic inflammation. It activates the antioxidant defenses in your body and enhances the delivery of oxygen to your tissues. "This can decrease oxidative stress, which is often linked to inflammation," Dr. Amin adds. "Additionally, ozone can activate the immune system to more effectively regulate inflammation and promote healing."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Individuals being treated for things such as Lyme disease, infections, mold illness, gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune issues, and more conditions caused by inflammation commonly turn to ozone therapy, Asprey explains. It's very prevalent for those concerned with aging because it decreases oxidative stress and boosts mitochondrial function.

Additionally, Asprey shares his own experience using ozone therapy. "When I was a child, I was exposed to toxic mold. It made me fat, weak, tired, and made my brain stop working. The most impactful thing I did to recover from the damage done by the mold was ozone therapy. Now that I have recovered, I still use ozone therapy to enhance my mitochondria and keep inflammation at bay."

However, it's always wise to check in with your healthcare provider to see if this therapy may be right for you. "It's crucial to approach ozone therapy with caution and under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional, as its safety profile and effectiveness vary depending on the method of administration and the condition being treated," stresses Dr. Amin.