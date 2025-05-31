6 Wild New Candy Flavors From Your Favorite Brands

You can never get enough of candy classics. They will always have a special place, but this year there is a trend of wild new flavors that you’ll instantly be obsessed with. Brands are cranking up the creativity and launching bold new items. From glowing gummies to fun twists on favorite must-haves, the candy aisle is overflowing with new novelty products. Here are six bold new candy flavors to hunt down before they vanish.

Smarties Squashies Mixed Fruit (U.S. Debut)

Smarties Squashies Mixed Fruit have been in the U.K. for awhile, but many U.S. fans have known about the candy thanks Taylor Swift. When she did a stint in London, she discovered the chewy bite-sized sweet treats and loved them so much actress Judi Dench bought her several bags when they starred in “Cats” together.

“I was just talking near [Dench] about this kind of candy that they have in the U.K. called Squashies,” Swift recalled in an interview with Today. “I was like, this is legit candy…It’s gummy, it tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries, also cherries. It’s pink and white, it’s all the things I love…The next day in my dressing room, I walked into the trailer and there were, like, 10 packets of this candy with a signed headshot from Judi.”

Mixed Fruit Smarties Squashies are available now at Sheetz and Five Below stores across the U.S., with wider retail availability to follow later this year, according to a press release.

Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster

The cult-favorite Cheerwine has teamed up with another popular Southern brand to bring you a sweet new chocolaty treat that’s around for a limited time. The Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster is crunchy nougat with caramel layers that are soaked in Cheerwine’s signature cherry flavor, which is a “delectable combination of Southern traditions.”

The candy made its debut in North Carolina a few days ago and is available for preorder at googoo.com.

“This partnership celebrates two beloved brands in a way that’s both nostalgic and exciting,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine, in a statement. “Cheerwine’s unique cherry flavor pairs perfectly with a variety of foods, including candy. Goo Goo Cluster shares our commitment to crafting exceptional products, and we can’t wait to introduce this to our fans.”

HARIBO Tropical Flavors

April 27 was National Gummi Bear Day and to celebrate the occasion, HARIBO dropped two new flavors–Goldbears Tropical and Twin Snakes Tropical.

“We know our fans will always love the classic HARIBO Goldbears flavors, but we want to bring them childlike happiness in fresh and exciting ways too,” said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at HARIBO of America in a press release.

“Tropical flavors bring that sense of fun that our brand is known for, and with 35% of US consumers saying they’re more likely to try a candy if it has tropical flavors, we knew this was the perfect moment to introduce a vibrant and playful twist to our fan-favorite treats.”

Reese’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Cups

Bigger and bolder! Reese’s is one classic candy fans will never get enough of, but the brand is putting a nostalgic twist on their iconic peanut butter cups. A few weeks ago, peanut butter and jelly cups hit shelves with a choice of strawberry or grape jelly.

“Reese’s is all about having fun. Teasing the idea of us ‘getting into the sandwich business’ was a playful way to spark conversation,” Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at Reese’s, said in a written release shared with Southern Living. “All kidding aside, this was the most obvious next move for us. PB&J is an all-time classic, and Reese’s was always the missing piece — so we fixed it!”

Trolli Sour Brite Squad

Trolli Sour Brite Squad recently debuted three new flavors. Shoppers can look forward to Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Orange and Blackberry Lime and it is created to “level up” your candy experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Described as the “rule-bending sour gummi brand known for its dual neon colors, bold flavors, and soft and chewy texture candy, in a press release, the brand did a soft launch in 2024 and is now rolling out Trolli Sour Brite Squad nationwide.

Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups

Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups is lighting up the candy aisle. The candy is the first ever to glow under a black light and the innovative new item was recently released.

“The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is known for its mischievous personality and willingness to experiment with new flavors and formats,” said Grace Howard, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelēz International in a press release.

“With Glow Ups, we wanted to create a candy that goes beyond just taste—something that delivers a multi-sensory experience and surprises fans in a way only SOUR PATCH KIDS can. Bringing this idea to life was a journey fueled by creativity, innovation and a lot of delicious experimentation. We can’t wait for fans to experience the glow for themselves.”