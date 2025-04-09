6 Chips That Are the Wildest Flavors of 2025 So Far, Say Shoppers

We are barely into April and already there have been several new chip flavor launches, some more successful than others, but all of them provoking interest and debate. Sweet and spicy ("swicy") flavors are very trendy right now, with Korean flavors specifically causing buzz amongst snack fans. But which of the new flavors are causing the most controversy? Whether you love them or hate them, these new launches simply cannot be ignored. Here are six chip flavors shoppers are intrigued by so far in 2025.

Lay's All-Dressed

Lay's All-Dressed is one of the most in-demand and talked about chip flavors, finally released to a very grateful U.S. market. "I got a bag with my sandwich at Jersey Mikes. They are awesome!" one happy customer said. "I like them. So far my favorite all dressed chip. It's basically a BBQ chip with a hint of salt and vinegar and a hint of horseradish. Pretty decent," another said of the flavor.

SunChips Honey BBQ

Shoppers absolutely love the sweet and savory new SunChips Honey BBQ flavor. "Okay so the verdict is ……THEY ARE FREAKING AMAZING!!!!!!" one excited Redditor raved. "Yes they are up there with my fav Garden Salsa!" another agreed. "Put them on a sandwich and it will change your life!" one fan recommended.

Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Korean-Style BBQ

The new Dorito Flamin' Hot® Korean-Style BBQ flavor is a quality addition to the Doritos lineup, fans say (I'm one of them, they really are exceptional). "These are very good. They have a taste kind of like a charred piece of beef with korean spices on it. Very unique," one Redditor shared.

Lay's Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice

The Lay's Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice has a nice, sweet kick to it, shoppers say. "I've just tried them. They carry the heat of the the jalapeno variety but with a distinct savoriness reminiscent of Cajun seasoning. I do like them," one Redditor shared. "The original run of these was lays Cajun herbs and spices. I've been looking for this chip for like 14 years. I got two bags today and I'm in heaven," another raved.

Doritos Golden Sriracha

Chip lovers are obsessed with the new Doritos Golden Sriracha flavor. "Tastes like Panda Express in chip form. I dig!!" one Redditor said. "Just went to Costco because of this post and got a bag. It is amazing and taste exactly like panda express's Kung pao chicken, Smells like it too…. Uncanny," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring

The Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring are a solid addition to the Funyuns range, but some shoppers wish there was more seasoning. "I was excited to try these because I love sour cream and onion," one customer said. "The first taste is amazing with great flavor. However, once the seasoning is gone, there's no flavor left. Not like regular funyuns. The original ones have flavor in them. Not just coated on the outside, so you get the flavor throughout."

Lay's Sweet Potato Poppables Sea Salt

Lay's Sweet Potato Poppables Sea Salt is a big hit with fans who love the airy yet filling snacks made from real sweet potato. "Poppables were already one of my favorites, so I had to try the sweet potato ones…I was not disappointed. I could have eaten more, but stopped myself," one person commented on the official Lay's Instagram.