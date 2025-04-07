Frito-Lay Just Issued a Recall for Popular Chips

Shoppers allergic to milk should be aware of a recent Frito-Lay recall for chips that might contain undeclared milk. The company issued the recall for a limited number of 13 oz. Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips bags, which the company says could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, hence the accidental milk contamination. "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the FDA says.

The recalled bags were sold from a variety of retailers in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, and were sold as early as March 7, 2025. The "guaranteed fresh" date on the recalled chips is 20 May 2025, and the code date and manufacturing code is as follows:

One of the following Manufacturing Codes where "XX" is any number from 30 up to 55:

471106504

18 13:XX OR 471106505

85 13:XX OR 471106506

85 13:XX

OR

471106507

85 13:XX

Milk allergies can be very dangerous and may cause anaphylaxis, "a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing," says the Mayo Clinic. "Milk is the third most common food — after peanuts and tree nuts — to cause anaphylaxis."

Customers who might have purchased the recalled bags are urged to throw them out and contact the company on the Frito-Lay contact page, or call them on 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

Frito-Lay is not the only company that has had to recall a product recently for possibly containing an undeclared allergen—Trader Joe's just recalled its Hot Honey Mustard Dressing for a labeling error not mentioning potential peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat. The dressing has a use by date of 05/27/2025, and no customer complaints have been reported yet.

The 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese were also recalled in March for possibly containing eggs and meat ingredients, according to the FDA. Produced by C.H. Guenther & Son LLC of San Antonio, TX, the macaroni bites were found in the frozen food section and customers should look for the following information on packaging:

UPC Code: 99482499709

Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 – 3/11/2025

Target's Favorite Day™ Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake (lot code 25028A1 000039133 UPC 0 85239 09690 1) was also recalled last month for possibly containing undeclared pecan nuts. "On 3/14/2025, the firm received a customer complaint that the product contained pecans, but the product label did not declare pecans. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted. No illnesses have been reported to date," says the FDA about the recall.