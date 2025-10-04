7 Wildest Foods People Admit Sneaking Into Movie Theaters

Movie theater food and drink prices are absolutely ridiculous, so it’s no surprise people are constantly sneaking their own goodies into the show. Buying just a regular drink and a hot dog can more than double the price you paid for the ticket in the first place, and while it may be frowned upon, these days moviegoers are not wasting precious money on overpriced popcorn. Here are seven of the wildest foods people admit to sneaking into movie theaters.

Costco Hot Dogs

Costco’s food court hot dog combo costs just $1.50, and one intrepid shopper decided to sneak two into the theater in a knock-off Louis Vuitton purse. “Headed to the movies, always got that Dawg on me,” they shared, along with a picture, on Reddit. “As someone who carries LV fakes and also a Costco shopper, I fully support this,” another responded.

Costco Chicken Bake

It turns out the food court hot dogs are not the only item ideal for sneaking into a theater. “Bahahaha we did the same thing not too long ago 😆 threw in a chicken bake too!!” one Redditor shared.

Breakfast Foods

One Costco member admitted to sneaking in breakfast foods. “That’s a great idea when I go to movies outside of the city…can’t beat $1.50 for hotdog and a soda. When I’m in the city, I usually sneak in McDonald’s or a bagel w/bacon and eggs. That’s usually over $10 easy,” they explained.

Canned Cocktails

Costco’s canned drinks are perfect for sneaking into the theater, as one shopper realized. “I don’t eat hot dogs but load my bag up with Kirkland margaritas and candy,” the Redditor shared. Not that I’m encouraging this by any means but I’m guessing this moviegoer might have been talking about the Straightway Tequila Variety Pack.

Garbage Bag of Popcorn

Another moviegoer said they openly walked in with a giant bag of outside popcorn. “About twenty years ago I was teaching Pre-K, we walked our class to the theater with a full GARAGE BAG of popcorn. Each kiddo had the bowl they had constructed during art. Aaaahhhh … Public School field trips 😂😂😂,” the Redditor shared.

Chicken Strips

Some moviegoers just bring in full-on entrees. “My family has always done this, we don’t have much money but love going to the movies. My mom and I once brought chicken strips and french fries and the only thing that happened was the lady in front of us was super jealous,” one Redditor admitted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s Cheeseburgers

Many people say McDonald’s cheeseburgers are perfect for sneaking into the theater. “When I would stop at McDonalds on the way to the theater, I would just put my McDonalds bag in my purse, lol,” one said. “I’ve done the same when I was younger, had a girl stuff McDonald’s cheeseburgers into her bag before we went in. The look on the face of the person next to me was priceless when she handed me one lol,” another confessed.