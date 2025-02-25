Wingstop Giving Away 1 Million Free Tenders as Part of Crispy New Recipe Launch

Wingstop's chicken tenders are about to get even and crispier and tastier, with news the company is reformulating the recipe and giving away 1 million free tenders to lucky customers. As of Monday February 24, fans can visit Wingstop.com/MillionTenderGiveaway to claim their free code for 2-piece chicken tenders to apply with any purchase, while supplies last. We're guessing this is one deal that will run out fast—who can say no to free tendies? Here's what you need to know about the new menu item, plus other deals to take advantage of this week.

Something For Everyone

So what makes these new Wingstop tenders special? For one thing, you can choose from seemingly endless flavor combinations. "With over 4,000 flavor combinations available, crispier tenders are the next continuation in the brand's flavor journey. Wingstop's tender variety of 12 bold, distinctive flavors to choose from allows fans to bring their favorite flavor right to the protein rather than just in a dip – something other tenders cannot offer." Grab a 3-piece combo meal for $9.99, with a side of regular fries, one dip, and a drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dominos $9.99 Deal

Don't feel like chicken? Dominos is offering any pizza, any crust, any toppings for just $9.99 until March 2. "Domino's is known for providing abundant value, and this is no exception. We're excited to give customers another fantastic, customizable deal to enjoy," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Whether they want carryout or delivery, New York Style or Handmade Pan, pineapple or no pineapple, customers can pile on the toppings, create their favorite pizza combination, and savor it at an even sweeter price."

KFC and Mike's Hot Honey

For a limited time only, KFC has teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for the ultimate "swicy" combo. Try KFC's $25 Fan Favorite's Box with four pieces of bone-in chicken drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey, a 12-piece of KFC's 100 percent white meat nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, four buttery biscuits and your choice of four sauces (including Mike's Hot Honey as an option), the company says in a press release.

Arby's $6.99 Surf and Turf Deal

Arby's currently has one of the best deals out there with its Surf and Turf deal, where guests can pick two sandwiches for $6.99. "At Arby's, we're always looking for ways to offer our customers the best quality at a great value, and with the launch of our new Surf & Turf deal, we've done just that," said Arby's Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Baker. "Our guests love our signature Beef 'N Cheddar and Wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. Now, they can mix and match two of these sandwiches for a great price."

Red Lobster Lobsterfest

Seafood lovers should take advantage of Red Lobster's Lobsterfest, where guests can mix and match 2-3 premium lobster selections to build their ultimate seafood feast. "This year's menu includes 10 spectacular dishes like Lobster Mac & Cheese, Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, and Lobster & Shrimp Linguini, plus fan favorites like hush puppies and endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits," the company says.