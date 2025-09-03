7 Worst Costco Items in the Warehouse, According to Customers

Costco‘s inventory is so huge it’s inevitable some products simply won’t hit the mark for customers who have high expectations from the warehouse chain, especially for the Kirkland Signature label. One of the best things about shopping at Costco is how frequently the inventory is updated, but this also means there might be some absolute duds on the shelves, if member feedback is anything to go by. So which products do people avoid at all cost? Here are seven of the worst Costco items in the warehouse, according to customers.

Kirkland Signature Chicken

The Costco raw chicken has taken a steep dive in quality, shoppers say. “Chicken. I used to buy it all the time but last time I went to go buy it, the packages were sticky, it smelled funny, and the dates were changed (two stickers) so I’ll just buy elsewhere. That off chicken smell stays with you for life,” one Redditor said.

Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai. “My worst purchase in recent memory was the Snapdragon pad Thai. It was absolutely mushy and flavorless and awful,” one customer said. “Then I looked at the packaging and it said that there were no peanuts in it! How can it even be pad Thai without the peanuts? Anyway, I returned it and all was well except I was very disappointed not to have a pad Thai option for a work from home lunch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Phillips Crab Cake Minis

The Phillips Crab Cake Minis are poor quality, shoppers say. “I had shells in every bite. I thought I was crazy until I pulled out AN ENTIRE CLAW SHELL. These were MINI crab cakes. That makes each bite like 40% shell,” one Redditor who returned the crab cakes said.

Sushi Tray

Costco shoppers have issues with the premade sushi trays. “That giant platter of mushy garbage they’re trying to pass off as sushi. I think the brand was Okami,” one Redditor said. “I’m always tempted to buy the sushi but raw fish doesn’t sound like something I want to take chances with outside of a restaurant,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Platinum Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

The Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are not worth it, customers complain. “They’re the worst!!! I may have replaced my dishwasher for nothing!” one said.

Kirkland Signature Alkaline Batteries

Kirkland Signature Alkaline Batteries are notoriously awful and prone to leaks. “Leaked! Leaked! Leaked! Had to throw away many battery operated items because the leaked batteries either damaged the item or actually made it impossible to unscrew the it to removed the old battery. NO NO NO NO. Pay for the name brand,” one upset shopper shared.

Kirkland Signature Daily Makeup Remover Towelettes

The Kirkland Signature Daily Makeup Remover Towelettes are not a hit with Costco shoppers. “I don’t even have sensitive skin, but these burn and gave me a rash,” one said. Another shopper is convinced the formula changed. “These are awful! The cloth is different, they just feel totally different. The original ones were tingly and refreshing. The replacement ones are kind of slimy,” they wrote in the reviews. “The most obvious difference on the package is that the old ones were made in the USA and the new ones are made in Korea. This is my last box, I will not buy again. What a disappointment, I expect more from Kirkland branded products.”