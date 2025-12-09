11 Worst Fast-Food Burgers in Chain Restaurants Now

These fast-food burgers pack massive calories, with some nearing a full day’s intake.

Fast food burgers are never going to be the most calorie-friendly choice of foods, but there are certainly better-for-you options—just as there are options that will easily contain a third to a half of a day’s calories in one burger alone. When you drift away from a simple hamburger (like the McDonald’s Hamburger for 250 calories) those calories can seriously rack up, especially with additions like cheese and bacon. So which burgers are serious calorie bombs? Here are 11 burgers with the highest calorie counts in chain restaurants right now, ranked from least-worst to worst.

Jack in the Box Ultimate Cheeseburger

One Jack in the Box Ultimate Cheeseburger contains 840 calories. “2x the 100% beef seasoned as it grills, melty American & Swiss style cheeses, ketchup, mustard & mayo on a toasted buttery bakery bun. For ultimate yum,” the chain says.

Wendy’s Baconator

Wendy’s Baconator has 900 calories, and is made from a half-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, 6 pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. Carnivores rejoice, indeed.

Hardee’s Monster Burger

Hardee’s Monster Burger has 1,010 calories. This behemoth of a burger contains two Quarter Pound 100% Angus beef patties, 4 strips of bacon, 3 slices of American cheese and mayonnaise, all served on a Brioche style bun.

Shake Shack Triple ShackBurger

A Shake Shack Triple ShackBurger has 1,020 calories. This burger is made from made-to-order quarter pound per patty of 100% Angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.

Hardee’s Double Hardee’s Frisco

Hardee’s Double Hardee’s Frisco also has 1,020 calories. “For a hearty meal done right, try our Double Hardee’s Frisco® featuring two Quarter Pound 100% Angus beef patties topped with crispy bacon, melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and mayonnaise, all served on perfectly toasted sourdough bread,” the chain says.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

The Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger has 1,060 calories. This burger is made with fresh patties hot off the grill with American-style cheese and crispy Applewood smoked bacon. Placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Add of course, as many toppings as you want.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

The Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger has 1,070 calories and 1720 mg of sodium and is definitely a once-in-a-while delicious treat. “It was glorious! The Dr. Pepper washing all down was the cherry on top,” one Redditor said.

Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Triple

Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Triple has 1,090 calories. Each burger contains fresh beef and two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and signature mayo. Served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s Dave’s Triple

The Dave’s Triple from Wendy’s contains 1,195 calories. “Our triple cheeseburger comes stacked with three quarters of pound* of fresh beef straight from the grill. It’s then piled high with American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, pickle, onion, Heinz ketchup and Heinz mayo all sandwiched between a warm toasted bun,” Wendy’s says.

Burger King Triple Whopper With Cheese

The Burger King Triple Whopper with Cheese, available in select locations, contains a whopping 1,220 calories. “Triple whopper is a standard menu item in Australia, and it comes with three slices of cheese,” one Redditor shared.

Fatburger’s XXXL Triple Kingburger

And the worst offender calorie-wise is… Fatburger’s XXXL (Triple Kingburger), which contains 1,686 calories. “The burger that made us famous,” the chain says. “Triple the patties for 1.5 pounds of 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun.” Those who want the “full Fat” experience can order with “The Works”: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Relish, or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons.