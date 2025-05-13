7 Fast-Food Tacos Dietitians Say You Should Avoid Now

Tacos are the best! There's nothing greater than a delicious warm tortilla filled with your favorite meat, fish or veggies topped with onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato and cheese with a dab of hot sauce. Plus, it's convenient. There's no shortage of quick fast-food options for tacos, but some should only be enjoyed in moderation because they're notably higher in calories, salt and unhealthy fats.

While there's nothing more amazing than Mexican food, it's not known to be the healthiest, especially when it comes to tacos from a drive-thru. The goal is to deliver cheap easy meals, not providing nutritional value along the way, But some are so unhealthy, dietitians warn to avoid them.

Here are seven fast-food tacos that should be skipped ranked in order of bad to worst.

Chalupa Supreme

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 350

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 580mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 12g

The Chalupa Supreme from Taco Bell lands at the bottom of our list for fast-food tacos dietitians say you should avoid now

"With 350 calories and 20 grams of fat per taco, this option packs in nearly a quarter of your daily fat needs in one small shell," says Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ.

"While it offers 12g of protein, the saturated fat and sodium add up fast, especially if you eat more than one."

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 490

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

The Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch is similar to the Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Nacho Cheese, but instead of a Doritos shell, this one has a regular crunchy shell. But that doesn't mean it's healthy. Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta doesn't recommend it.

"The Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch may sound crunchy and delicious—and it's perfectly fine to enjoy it occasionally—but it's not the kind of taco you want to grab from the drive-thru every week, especially if you're working toward health goals," she says. "This taco contains 490 calories, 28 grams of fat, 850 mg of sodium, 42 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of protein. That's a high calorie count for a single menu item—about one-quarter of a 2,000-calorie daily intake for most individuals. It's also high in carbohydrates, with 42 grams per serving, made from enriched wheat flour, malted barley flour, and ground corn tortillas."

Morris explains, "These refined grains can spike blood sugar quickly and offer minimal fiber, which is essential for satiety and blood sugar control. Because of its low fiber content, this taco may leave you feeling hungry again soon after eating—making it harder to stay full and satisfied."

Taco Bell Doritos® Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Nacho Cheese

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 490

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

Taco Bell puts a unique and flavorful twist on tacos with the Taco Bell Doritos® Cheesy Gordita Crunch that features a flatbread stuffed with mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses that's wrapped around a Nacho Cheese Doritos® shell.

While it sounds intriguing, Morris doesn't approve.

"The Taco Bell Doritos® Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Nacho Cheese contains 490 calories, 28 grams of fat, 900 mg of sodium, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of Protein," she notes. "As a dietitian, I recommend avoiding this item for several reasons. First, it is high in calories for a single menu item—accounting for nearly one-quarter of a 2,000- calorie daily intake, which is the standard guideline for many adults."

Next up, it's too high in fat.

Morris explains, "The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat to 13 grams per day on a 2,000-calorie diet. This taco alone provides 11 grams of saturated fat, or about 67% of that daily limit."

Morris adds, "Overall, this item is low in nutrient density—meaning it is high in calories but offers minimal fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It's an energy-dense choice with limited nutritional value."

Taco John's Stuffed Grilled Chicken Taco

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 460

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 1,020mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 18 g

Taco John's Stuffed Grilled Chicken Taco doesn't sound unhealthy until you look at the nutritional facts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berger says, "Don't let the grilled chicken fool you. This taco crams in 460 calories and over 1,000mg of sodium—nearly half a day's worth—making it a salt bomb in disguise. Despite the 18 grams of protein, the refined carbs, low fiber, and high saturated fat make it more of a splurge than a smart pick."

Jack in the Box Tiny Tacos Loaded & Sauced

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 600

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1230 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 6 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 19 g

Jack in the Box's Loaded & Sauced Tiny Tacos puts a tasty bite-size spin on traditional tacos. While the crunchy tacos are a crowd-pleaser, Morris says to look for healthier choices. "Despite their small size, these tacos are considered a single serving because t

hey're typically consumed in one sitting," Morris points out. "Each serving contains 600 calories, 33 grams of fat, 1,230 mg of sodium, 59 grams of carbohydrates, and 19 grams of protein."She says, "When evaluating these tacos, think high in calories, fat, and sodium. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day for most adults. This item alone provides 82% of that daily limit—in just one sitting."

Qdoba Street Style Chicken Tacos (3) Flour

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 540

Fat : 25g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 1,590 mg

Carbs :38 g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 23g

Qdoba Street Style Chicken Tacos (3) Flour are seemingly healthy at first glance, but

Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com explains why they make our list.

"These chicken tacos contain a whopping 1,590 mg of sodium per serving, which can negatively impact blood vessel health, contribute to elevated blood pressure and increased cardiovascular risk. It's especially worth re-considering if you're monitoring your sodium intake."

Chipotle Carnitas Tacos in a Soft Flour Tortilla

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 890

Fat : 41g (Saturated fat: Xg)

Sodium : Xmg

Carbs :83 g (Fiber: Xg , Sugar: Xg)

Protein : 42g

Topping the list of unhealthy fast-food tacos to avoid is Chipotle's Carnitas Tacos in a Soft Flour Tortilla. Chipotle is known to be a healthier fast-food option, but it all depends on how you order.

"While Chipotle allows for customization, it's easy for calories, sodium, fat, and carbohydrates to add up quickly," says Routhenstein.

"For example, for three carnitas tacos with white rice, cheese, sour cream, and a soft tortilla delivers 890 calories, 41 grams of fat, and 83 grams of carbohydrates—making it a high-fat, high-carb meal that may contribute to excess calorie intake and impact blood sugar regulation if consumed regularly."