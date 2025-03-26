7 Worst Frozen Pizzas for Your Waistline Ranked
Frozen pizza is one of the easiest and most delicious meals to throw in the oven. However, when selecting one at the grocery store, be forewarned: They are not created equal in terms of healthiness. We examined several of the most popular frozen pizzas available in the freezer section of your local grocery store, breaking down the fine print and analyzing the numbers. Here are the worst seven frozen pizzas for your waistline, ranked all the way to the #1 most terrible for your waistline.
Ellio's Pepperoni Pizza
Calories: 280
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 720 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 11 g
Ellio's Pepperoni Pizza comes in kid-friendly shape, but the ingredients list and trans fats are anything but. Each serving offers very little protein compared to the other pizzas we surveyed while staying on the higher side in sodium and fat.
California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza
Calories: 290
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 640 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 16 g
Chicken toppings may seem like a healthier option for pizza, but they aren't always. California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza might fulfill that sweet-meets-savory craving, but a serving has more sugar than most servings of candy. One-third of a pizza has a whopping 9 grams of sugar.
Tombstone Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Calories: 340
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 760 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 16 g
What do you get when you take a Tombstone pizza and ton it with bacon and burger meat? A lot of saturated fat and sodium with barely any fiber to balance it out. Tombstone Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza may be delicious, but it's probably a better option for a once-in-a-while treat.
Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Calories: 330
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 910 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 13 g
Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza is healthy-sounding, but the brick oven crust pizza is just as indulgent as the rest. A recommended serving size is smaller than other frozen pizzas, just ⅕ of a pizza, but is loaded with refined carbs, fat, and sugar.
Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Cheese Pizza
Calories: 330
Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 720 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 17 g
Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Cheese Pizza is considered one of the tastiest options by pizza lovers. However, if you are watching your calorie intake, the gooey, cheese-covered pie isn't your best option. One serving has 360 calories and 10 grams of saturated fat – half your daily recommended value.
Red Baron Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza
Calories: 380
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 710 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 16 g
Cheese lovers rejoice in the gooey, melty deliciousness of Red Baron Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza. But considering this pizza has no meat, it boasts 17 grams of fat and 9 grams of saturated fat in addition to 41 grams of carbs.
DiGiorno Pepperoni Frozen Pizza
Calories: 370
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 820 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 16 g
DiGiorno Pepperoni Frozen Pizza boasts one-half pound of toppings, translating to deliciousness, but also many calories and saturated fat. One of the heaviest hitters in calories, saturated fat, and sodium per slice, its major pro is 16 grams of protein per serving.