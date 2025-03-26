7 Worst Frozen Pizzas for Your Waistline Ranked

Frozen pizza is one of the easiest and most delicious meals to throw in the oven. However, when selecting one at the grocery store, be forewarned: They are not created equal in terms of healthiness. We examined several of the most popular frozen pizzas available in the freezer section of your local grocery store, breaking down the fine print and analyzing the numbers. Here are the worst seven frozen pizzas for your waistline, ranked all the way to the #1 most terrible for your waistline.

Ellio's Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition (Per Pizza) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 11 g

California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza

Ellio's Pepperoni Pizza comes in kid-friendly shape, but the ingredients list and trans fats are anything but. Each serving offers very little protein compared to the other pizzas we surveyed while staying on the higher side in sodium and fat.

Nutrition (Per ⅓ Pizza) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 16 g

Chicken toppings may seem like a healthier option for pizza, but they aren't always. California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza might fulfill that sweet-meets-savory craving, but a serving has more sugar than most servings of candy. One-third of a pizza has a whopping 9 grams of sugar.

Tombstone Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Nutrition Per ¼ Pizza) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

What do you get when you take a Tombstone pizza and ton it with bacon and burger meat? A lot of saturated fat and sodium with barely any fiber to balance it out. Tombstone Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza may be delicious, but it's probably a better option for a once-in-a-while treat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition (Per ⅕ Pizza) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 13 g

Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza is healthy-sounding, but the brick oven crust pizza is just as indulgent as the rest. A recommended serving size is smaller than other frozen pizzas, just ⅕ of a pizza, but is loaded with refined carbs, fat, and sugar.

Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Cheese Pizza

Nutrition (Per ¼ Pizza) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Cheese Pizza is considered one of the tastiest options by pizza lovers. However, if you are watching your calorie intake, the gooey, cheese-covered pie isn't your best option. One serving has 360 calories and 10 grams of saturated fat – half your daily recommended value.

Red Baron Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza

Nutrition (Per ¼ Pizza) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 16 g

Cheese lovers rejoice in the gooey, melty deliciousness of Red Baron Classic Crust Four Cheese Pizza. But considering this pizza has no meat, it boasts 17 grams of fat and 9 grams of saturated fat in addition to 41 grams of carbs.

DiGiorno Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

Nutrition (Per ¼ Pizza) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

DiGiorno Pepperoni Frozen Pizza boasts one-half pound of toppings, translating to deliciousness, but also many calories and saturated fat. One of the heaviest hitters in calories, saturated fat, and sodium per slice, its major pro is 16 grams of protein per serving.