I Tried 7 Frozen Pepperoni Pizzas & the Best Was Restaurant-Quality

Running low on time and not sure what to make for dinner? Throw a frozen pizza into the oven. Need a late-night snack but don't want to order Uber Eats again? A frozen pizza is an easy solution. From healthier options to questionable, low-quality picks, you'll find an array of choices in your grocer's freezer. One of the most popular is, of course, the pepperoni pizza, which adds a dose of spicy meat to the classic plain cheese.

Combining affordability, convenience, and flavor, frozen pepperoni pizza makes for a tasty meal or snack that's often less expensive than ordering delivery and infinitely times easier to make than preparing one from scratch.

As it turns out, frozen pizza, in general, is big business. According to Statista, over 203 million Americans consumed frozen pizza in 2020, with the number expected to grow. Besides that, plenty of frozen pizza choices are on the market, with no two options tasting the same. From freezer mainstays like Ellio's, which has been around for over 60 years, to store-brand options from grocers like Trader Joe's, there are tons of options to choose from.

To help you decide on the next frozen pepperoni pizza that you should pick up at the store, I tasted seven options, ranging from a rising crust version from America's top-selling frozen pizza brand, DiGiorno, to an uber-popular Detroit-style variation available at Costco. Here's how each pizza ranked in descending order, starting with the one I liked the least and counting down to the very best.

Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pizza)

Calories : 430

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 18 g

I used to enjoy Stouffer's frozen pizza all the time in my childhood, heating it up after school on weekdays. However, it wasn't as good as I remember—the French bread, most specifically, didn't have that same satisfying crunch as it did once upon a time. I purchased this frozen pizza for $5.99, but I am not sure if I'd buy it again.

The look: This box came with two half-loaf-shaped frozen pizzas slathered in a red tomato sauce. It was sprinkled with cheese and dotted with pepperoni slices. The bread, cheese, and pepperoni pieces crisped up nicely during the cooking process.

The taste: Just alright. The texture of the French bread was strange—it was tough and chewy, but not in a pleasant way. Some parts also felt soggy, while others tasted too dry. The sauce and cheese weren't too memorable, and I would have liked there to be a few more pepperoni slices. I think I'd give this pizza another try for old time's sake, but I wouldn't seek it out too often.

DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/5 Pizza)

Calories : 330

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

What's the slogan? It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno? Even though the brand describes its frozen pizzas as tasting just like delivery pizza, I didn't see, er, taste, the similarities. At the end of the day I spent $8.99 on a pizza that I found to be too bready and one-dimensional.

The look: Thick with a capital T and strikingly so. After cooking, this pie had a dense yet fluffy crust, nicely melted cheese, a slathering of sauce, and a heavy-handed sprinkling of cheese.

The taste: Good enough, but it won't be replacing my go-to delivery spot anytime soon. My boyfriend summed up what I was thinking after he took a bite, "I'm not sure who would mistake this for delivery." It was very bready, and the sauce was a bit too smooth. It would have been more appealing if it had been chunkier or had more texture. This pizza overall had a smoky edge, which I think was from the baked, darkened crust and pepperoni. It wasn't overly salty or sweet, but it would've tasted better if the crust was filled with cheese. Closing comments: This pizza is okay but not exceptional.

Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Pizza)

Calories : 380

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 14 g

I had high expectations for Red Baron since I always see it in grocery stores, but I was ultimately disappointed. Although it was decent, I found the sauce a little too salty and the size pretty underwhelming. I spent $7.99 on this frozen pizza I'm not crazy about—and should probably be a touch cheaper.

The look: This option had a thin crust, a splattering of dark red sauce, and thin pepperoni slices. It was medium-sized—I can't imagine more than two people sharing it for a meal. It baked nicely in the oven, but when I took it out the pepperoni had all shifted to one side.

The taste: It was okay, but there were so many flavors that they all kind of got lost in the sauce, no pun intended. Moreover, this sauce tasted like it had too much oregano. That aside, the pepperoni was spicy and tasted similar to pizza shops near me in New York City, which I thought was a plus. Another pro was the crust, which was crispy on the edges and chewy towards the center. The cheese was also gooey and baked well. This one was fine, but the sauce threw me off.

Celeste

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pizza)

Calories : 370

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

Celeste and I go way back—I used to eat these all the time in college, sitting at the coffee table in the living room of my small apartment, heating one up at all hours of the day. In fact, I remember I went through a phase where I ate a Celeste pizza with a bowl of spaghetti every night (probably not the healthiest move, looking back now). This pizza is an excellent choice if you want an affordable pizza for one person that doesn't taste any bit like cardboard. I spent $1.79 on this pick that was as tasty as I remember.

The look: A small, personal-sized pie with a thin crust, this frozen pizza has chunky pepperoni pizzas on it as opposed to thinly sliced circles. It felt light in my hands and came in an easy-to-store container that didn't take up too much room in my freezer. I used the air fryer (set to bake) for this one, but it could also be prepared in the oven, toaster oven, or microwave—although, I imagine the texture wouldn't be as great.

The taste: Seriously, so good! The pepperoni was nicely seasoned and had a spicy kick to it, which added flair to this pizza. The sauce wasn't too salty, and the cheese didn't taste rubbery or fake. I enjoyed this one and can't believe how good it is based on its very low price.

Ellio's Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar:7 g)

Protein : 11 g

Ellio's is one of those frozen pizzas that's etched in my mind. Between the red, white, and green box, the unique rectangular-shaped pizza pieces with the perforated lines, there's just nothing like it. Founded over 60 years ago, this is one frozen pizza that's stayed popular through the decades for a reason—it's freaking delicious. I spent $5.99 on this frozen pizza, which was exceptionally good.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: With large, rectangular slices that you can easily "break" or cut into smaller pieces, Ellio's had a medium-thick crust, a nice amount of thin pepperoni slices, and a generous helping of cheese. (One customer on the company's website commented they would like more cheese, but I find it to be an ideal amount.) This pizza cooked well in the air fryer, which I thought was a plus.

The taste: Surprisingly good! It's funny, you wouldn't think Ellio's would taste wonderful because it's more of a no-frills frozen pizza, but I forgot how good it is. The crust is somewhat chewy with a good amount of slightly sweet sauce. It wasn't overly salty, and the pepperoni had a zestiness to it. I mentioned to my sister that I had Ellio's again after not having it for years, and the first thing she said was, "Oh yeah, Ellio's is great." Overall, I give this one two thumbs up and am happy to be reminded of how good it is.

Trader Joe's Bambino Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pizza)

Calories : 280

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

Real talk: is there anything that Trader Joe's doesn't have? If you haven't taken a walk down its frozen food aisles, you're missing out. There are tons of delicious options—like this frozen pepperoni pizza. Made with mozzarella cheese, bright-tasting tomato sauce, and smoky pepperoni, these personal-sized pies come four in a pack for $4.49.

The look: Each box comes with four mini round pizzas piled high with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. The pepperoni is hidden under the mountain of cheese but peeks out during the cooking process. They're also so easy to heat up—they need around 10 minutes or less—and even easier to serve as their compact size doesn't require slicing.

The taste: So wonderfully delicious—this is actually my favorite pizza from Trader Joe's, hands down. The dough is fabulously chewy, while the sauce is balanced and doesn't taste too salty or sweet. The cheese tastes high quality, and I like how the pepperoni isn't just tossed on top but intertwined with the other ingredients. These have been on my grocery list forever, and I don't expect to nix them any time soon.

Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/5 Pizza)

Calories : 410

Fat : 19g (Saturated Fat: 8g)

Sodium : 810mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 18g

Being from New York City, I didn't grow up eating Detroit-style pizza, but jeez, is it good! I know of only one spot off the top of my head by me that makes these thick, rectangular pan pizzas, so knowing a frozen Detroit-style pizza is available to keep on hand in my freezer is a game-changer. This pizza was priced at $12.99 and was worth every penny.

The look: A large, square-shaped pizza pie baked right in the tray it came in. It was substantial without feeling overly heavy and baked beautifully. I watched it in the oven as the cheese bubbled and knew it would be good.

The taste: Wow, wow, wow! This pizza was really something else. The first words that popped into my head after taking a bite were, "impressive," "so freaking good," and "I love these cheesy corners!" Although it was a bit oily on the bottom, this pizza has so much going for it: It's big enough to feed multiple people. There was a good amount of pepperoni. Oh, and the way the cheese baked into the crunchy, chewy, crispy crust was otherworldly.

I crowned Motor City the winner because, first and foremost, it tasted like a pizza you'd order at a restaurant or have delivered to your address. It was big and filling enough to share with friends or family, but you could also enjoy it and keep leftovers in the fridge. The flavor is high-quality, the tray adds a layer of convenience, and, similar to the other larger options, it only takes 20 or so minutes to cook.

In simpler words, you have to try this frozen pizza ASAP.

