This Major Chain Just Got Ranked Dead Last in Customer Satisfaction

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) just released its annual Restaurant and Food Delivery Study, and the results show what a challenging year it has been for full-service restaurants. Customer satisfaction has declined by 2% to a score of 82, which is high but still reflects the frustration consumers are experiencing with issues of value for money and poor carry-out and delivery experiences. In the full-service category, Texas Roadhouse earns the top spot with a score of 85, but the bottom five restaurants—including the chain coming in dead last—are struggling.

IHOP

IHOP comes in at number 5 with a score of 78, showing no change from last year. Same-store sales were down 2.7% in Q1 of this year, according to Franchise Times. Customers are unhappy with the prices, complaining about low value for money (an issue impacting many chains in the bottom five). “IHOP used to be insanely cheap just a decade ago. I remember being able to eat there with one other person and the bill would rarely reach more than $25. I couldn’t tell you the last time I ate at one now,” one Redditor complained.

Red Robin

Red Robin actually went up 3% to get a score of 78, reflecting the chain’s commitment to quality and a back-to-basics menu customers are loving. “We have made significant investments in food quality and hospitality over the past two and a half years and the operational foundation of Red Robin is strong,” said Red Robin’s President and Chief Executive Officer David Pace. “Nevertheless, we are far from claiming victory. There is still more work to be done as we continue the comeback journey of this beloved brand and capture the significant opportunity in front of us.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory comes in at number three, also with a score of 78, but unlike Red Robin it experienced -1% decline. “The business remains very stable, very predictable,” Cheesecake CFO Matt Clark said during an earnings call in March. “But the environment doesn’t feel as robust as maybe three months ago.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings drops -4% to a score of 76. “At lunch time you can get your order perfect in under 10 minutes, but once we get hit on the weekends you’re probably waiting 45 minutes even if the dining room isn’t full because of online orders, plus they probably will mess it up somehow,” one anonymous employee said on Reddit.

Denny’s

It’s been a rough time for 71-year-restaurant chain Denny’s, which comes in last with a score of 75, down 1% from last year. The chain is continuing its plan through 2025 to close down 150 underperforming restaurants. “It’s never easy to close restaurants. It’s a challenge, and you work with external factors, landlords and the like, and of course, you’re dealing with people’s lives,” said Stephen Dunn, Denny’s executive vice president and chief global development officer.