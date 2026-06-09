From pot roast dinners to French dips, these chains excel at roast beef classics.

If you like roast beef, you are well aware that there are many ways to feast on it, each slightly different but equally delicious. A roast beef sandwich or French dip, served with a rich au jus sauce, is always perfection, but so is a slow-roasted pot roast surrounded by veggies and covered with gravy. Where can you get the most delicious roast beef and gravy dishes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best roast beef and gravy, according to diners.

Bob Evans

If you like pot roast, you haven’t really lived until you have tried Bob Evans’ version, according o Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. The “fork-tender” pot roast, the result of a nine-hour slow roast, is “delicious.” The veggies are cooked to perfection. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he previously told ETNT. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” The meal is ” heavenly,” one Redditor says.

Cracker Barrel

You also can’t go wrong with the homestyle Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel, which is legendary amongst fans of the old country-style eaterie. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one person suggested. “I agree,” added another diner. The country-style chain slow-braises a rib roast with carrots, onions, and celery, then serves it with homestyle beef gravy.

Portillo’s

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If you want to enjoy a roast beef and gravy sandwich, head to Portillo’s Italian Beef Sandwiches. The Midwestern chain serves legendarily delicious sandwiches “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is serious about classic roast beef sandwiches for diners craving the concoction in fast-food style. It starts with “slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll,” the chain says. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” says Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” a Redditor says.

Houston’s / Hillstone

My favorite French Dip is at Hillstone and Houston’s. The hot sandwich is made with super-tender roast beef on a soft, warm bun with the most delicious horseradish sauce and au jus I’ve ever had. According to a former employee, “this sandwich is cut to order from their prime rib on bread that is made in house each morning.” Others agree with my opinion. “Hillstones is the answer by a mile,” a diner writes.