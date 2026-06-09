5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Au Gratin Potatoes, According to Diners

These steakhouses serve rich, cheesy potato sides diners keep ordering.

Fun fact about me: Au Gratin potatoes are my favorite steakhouse side. I honestly can’t understand why some chains don’t have them on the menu. Does anything pair better with a juicy, well-seasoned chunk of meat than creamy, hot, and melty potatoes? Nope. Unfortunately, not every chain nails the classic dish, which is basically layers of thinly sliced potatoes smothered in a creamy cheese sauce and baked until tender and bubbly. Where can you feast on the best au gratin potatoes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best versions.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Potatoes are the steakhouse’s trademark potato dish made in classic au gratin style but layered with cheddar, Monterey Jack, and leeks, with an added kick of jalapeño. Diners describe the dish as “soft, cheesy, & flavorful. The potatoes are cut in thin slices and stacked underneath the cheese!” writes a Yelper. “The Flemings’ potatoes are delicious, and I expected them to be like mashed potatoes but they are actually scalloped potatoes. These were wonderful and accompanied the steaks well,” another added.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris serves tender diced Idaho potatoes smothered in a rich three-cheese sauce that diners devour. “I’m a sucker for potatoes au gratin and these did not disappoint,” a Yelper says. “The potatoes au gratin were tasty and came out hot,” another adds.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s version of the popular steakhouse side, Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes, is a decadent take on the classic featuring starchy sliced potatoes baked in a creamy béchamel, gooey smoked Gouda, and savory bacon. “Heaven,” comments a fan on Instagram. “Just WOW,” adds another.

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The Capital Grille

I recently dined at The Capital Grille and couldn’t stop eating the chain’s gourmet layered potato luxury. The delicately sliced potatoes are coated in a rich au gratin sauce made with white cheddar, Jarlsberg, and Pecorino Romano. Each bite was heaven.

STK

A few months ago, I dined at STK in Miami. Without a doubt, my favorite side at the vibed-up steakhouse was the signature Potato Gratin. The rich, decadent side dish is baked in a garlic asiago cream sauce and topped with an ultra-crispy cheese crust.