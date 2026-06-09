5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Turkey Melts

These restaurant chains still serve hot turkey sandwiches loaded with melted cheese.

A turkey sandwich is always delicious. But a hot turkey sandwich, covered in melted cheese? That’s next-level. It has become weirdly difficult to find a turkey melt at restaurants and sandwich shops, though it used to be a common menu item back in the day. However, there are still a handful of chains serving up the melted deliciousness. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best turkey melts.

The Meltdown (Denny’s)

While you won’t find a turkey melt on the Denny’s menu, the chain’s ghost kitchen, The Meltdown, specializes in hot, toasty, melted sandwiches that keep diners ordering them on repeat. The Talkin’ Turkey Melt, with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Provolone cheese, and sun-dried tomato mayo on grilled artisan sourdough bread, is a popular order. “So so good. The bread is nice and buttery, it’s nice and toasted. There’s a little bit of mayo on there. So so good,” says reviewer Anidas Foodie, giving it a “nine out of ten” review.

Jason’s Deli

The Turkey Breast Muffaletta is Jason’s Deli’s signature roasted turkey melt, the sandwich shop’s longtime take on the OG muffaletta. It comes layered with roasted turkey breast, melted provolone cheese, and a signature family-recipe olive mix on thick, toasted Muffaletta bread. “My favorite menu item!” a Facebooker writes. “The muffuletta is sooo my favorite,” another adds.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s iconic Turkey Club SuperMelt is stacked with turkey, bacon, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough. It is a repat order with diners. “I get that every time I go! Its the best!” writes a Facebooker.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

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The Cole Turkey at Captriotti’s is made with slow-roasted hand-pulled turkey, coleslaw, provolone cheese, Russian dressing, and mayo. You can order it hot or cold. “Turkey was elite,” a Redditor says about the meat in the sandwiches at Capriotti’s

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has a delicious hot smoked turkey melt. “It is served slightly warm on toasty bread, the sandwich is already made better thanks to the melty, near-gooey cheese. Underneath the slices, the smoked turkey takes on an obviously more savory flavor than other competing subs and manages to come off more room temperature than lukewarm and clammy,” our reviewer, Megan Hageman, wrote about the sandwich. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” a Redditor agreed.