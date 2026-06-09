5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Soup and Sandwich Combo, According to Diners

Satisfy your lunch cravings with these top-rated pairings from popular deli chains.

A good sandwich and soup combo makes a perfect lunch or dinner, especially when you’re craving something simple, fast, and delicious. This classic pairing is a popular menu item at many restaurants (especially ones that offer good lunchtime specials). If you’re craving an excellent sandwich made with care from top-quality ingredients, and delicious flavorful soup, the following spots are worth checking out: Here are five chains with the best soup and sandwich combos diners love.

Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms has delicious 1/2 Sandwich Combos where guests can enjoy a half sandwich paired with a deli side or cup of soup. “The Greek lemon chicken farro soup is amazing even on a 92 degree fall day,” one fan said. “And even meat eaters swear by the Happy Hippie [sandwich].”

Pret A Manger

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Pret A Manger has a Pick Your Pair deal where diners can mix and match any two different half sandwiches, small soups and side salads to create the perfect combo. “Soups and sandwiches were delicious, as well as the guava lemonade,” one fan said. “Soups and sandwiches are fresh, healthy, filling and delicious,” another shared.

Au Bon Pain

Au Bon Pain has a large variety of soups and sandwiches for diners to enjoy. “Love the sandwiches, soups and salads,” one fan said. “Enjoy hot or cold lattes!”

McAlister’s Deli

Diners at McAlister’s Deli can enjoy a half size of two entrees for the perfect mix and match combo. “Their sandwiches are the best by far out of any other place in the city. Their French dip sandwich, with the broccoli cheddar soup is my go to!” one fan said.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works has several soup and sandwich combos on the menu which offer great value for money. “I had the pizza melt with a brownie cookie and my girlfriend had a pic two combo with a skinny Italian sandwich and broccoli cheddar soup. Everything came out perfect and was very delicious,” one happy diner said.