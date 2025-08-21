6 Worst Steaks at Restaurant Chains According to Diners

Going out for a delicious steak, whether it costs $30 or $160 (hello, 40 oz Tomahawk Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris!) is a special occasion event. It’s usually much more pricey than going out for something like pizza, and when you’re shelling out that much for quality red meat you want it to be perfect: Otherwise, you can and should just make it at home. Just as certain restaurant chains are known for that one steak it knocks out of the park every time, many are known for ones that consistently miss the mark. I looked at the six most popular steakhouse chains in the U.S. and checked social media comments to see which steaks people complain about the most—here are six options to avoid at restaurants that excel in other areas.

Outback Steakhouse Ribeye

A well-marbled boneless ribeye steak needs to be cooked so the fat properly renders, and even with longer cook times, Outback Steakhouse gets complaints about this cut. “Honestly even the last time I did it was fatty, I just took the fat bits home and rendered them down in the morning, seasoned them, crisped them a bit and my husband and I ate them with eggs and toast. It was slammin,” one glass-half-full Redditor said.

Get this instead: The bone-in ribeye gets top praise from fans, saying it’s the best thing on the menu when cooked right.

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib

The Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is wildly inconsistent across locations, with some customers complaining about the meat looking oxidized and allowed to sit too long. “Likely that the roasts are cooked to rare and sliced/warmed to order. I bet this was sitting in the window for like 15 minutes while the rest of the ticket was getting actually cooked. Either that or an extra portion was cut earlier and unused, and this poor guy got the cut that was sitting separated from the roast,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get this instead: The bone-in ribeye is raved about by fans for taste, quality, and price point.

The #1 ‘Healthiest’ Steak to Order at 8 Major Steakhouse Chains

Longhorn Steakhouse Renegade Sirloin

Longhorn Texas customers are not impressed with the Renegade Sirloin, a lean cut which is described as tough and chewy when cooked incorrectly. The cut is lean, which explains how even slight overcooking can make it have an unpleasant texture. “The best steak I’ve ever eaten, for some reason, came from Outback Steakhouse.. If the cook knows what he’s doing, you are good,” one Redditor said.

Get this instead: The Outlaw Ribeye is one of the most popular items on the menu, hands down.

Capital Grille Steak au Poivre

The Capital Grille has outstanding steaks overall, but the peppercorns in the Dry Aged NY Strip au Poivre are too big, customers complain. “The halved peppercorns are too much for me. At that size it’s a texture thing and a distraction,” one Redditor said. “I really like the side steak you’re having with the peppercorn entree,” another joked.

Get this instead: The Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye. Thank me later.

Logan’s Roadhouse Ribeye

Customers complain about the Ribeye at Logan’s Steakhouse, saying it’s packed full of inedible gristle. “This was the worst steak I’ve ever had from Logan’s Roadhouse,” one diner said, sharing their picture on Facebook. “Worst Ribeye steaks ever. Our family decided to celebrate my grandson’s birthday … $85 disappointment. Our steaks look like they were beaten to a pulp, looked like rubbery elephant ears,” another customer wrote on Tripadvisor.

Get this instead: Customers like the bread rolls!

9 Secrets for Cooking the Best Steak That Only Chefs Know

Applebee’s Ribeye

While not strictly a steakhouse, the Ribeye Steak at Applebee’s is known for being tough and chewy. “I recently started eating steaks at places nobody should ever order a steak. I found Applebee’s to be the second worst steak of my life. It was almost as bad as Waffle House,” one unhappy Redditor said. “I have tried 2 steaks at Applebee’s. Never again, I will go hungry first,” another agreed.

Get this instead: Avoid the steak and go for the wings. “We like their bone-in hot buffalo wings. They’re one of the few places around here who actually cook them well, and crispy on the outside,” one fan said.