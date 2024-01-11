The #1 'Healthiest' Steak to Order at 8 Major Steakhouse Chains

When you're really hungry, nothing quite hits the spot like a big, juicy steak. Whether you make it at home or head to your favorite steakhouse for dinner, a sizzling piece of beef has ample protein to slash your hunger, plus savory, umami flavor to please your taste buds.

Though steak has its benefits for health (we're lookin' at you again, protein), it can sometimes be a less-than-stellar menu choice at restaurants. Some steakhouse chains load their meats with sodium, cook them in flavored butter, and serve them in giant-sized portions that'd be more appropriate for a crowd than a single diner.

If you'd like to enjoy the occasional steak but want to keep things moderate for your health, you'll have to do a little sleuthing before heading to your local steak joint. Or simply follow our guide!

We've rounded up the healthiest options to order at eight well-known steak chains. Though the choices below may sometimes still be rather high in fat and sodium (because, after all, they're steak), they're some of the best in show for red meat when dining out. Read on, and then check out our guide for The #1 Unhealthiest Steak at 8 Popular Steakhouse Chains.

Outback Steakhouse: Victoria's Filet Mignon 6 oz.

380 calories, 19 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 47 g protein

Just because you're dining at the famous Australian steakhouse doesn't mean you have to order a steak the size of Uluru. At 6 ounces, Outback's Victoria's Filet Mignon keeps things petite but satisfying. Cooked with a simple sear, this steak contains only 160 milligrams of sodium (giving you plenty of wiggle room for the rest of your day's sodium intake, per the American Heart Association's guidelines).

LongHorn Steakhouse: Flo's Filet 6 oz.

330 calories, 15 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, >1 g sugar), 37 g protein

The filet at Longhorn Steakhouse is so beloved that it has its own first name: Flo. On the menu for over 40 years, Flo's Filet is an enduring classic—not just for its tender center and perfectly crisped exterior, but for its minimal calories and lower-than-average sodium count. Order it any way from rare to well done and you'll get the same surprisingly good nutrition.

Texas Roadhouse: Hand-cut Sirloin 6 oz.

250 calories, 6 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 46 g protein

Texas Roadhouse isn't exactly known for portion control, but it is possible to find moderately sized steaks at this popular chain. The hand-cut sirloin steak is a reasonable 6 ounces and comes in at just 250 calories. Select this low-calorie choice and you'll have leeway to enjoy healthy side dishes like a baked potato, steamed vegetables, or applesauce.

Claim Jumper: Prime Center Cut Filet

629 calories, 45 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 804 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 41 g protein

At some steakhouses, the healthiest choice is relative. At Claim Jumper, for example, the prime center cut filet is the best steak of the bunch, but at 629 calories, 45 grams of fat, and 804 milligrams of sodium, it's still a once-in-a-while option on a healthy diet. Fortunately, this juicy piece of beef shines for its muscle-building 41 grams of protein.

Logan's Roadhouse: Filet Mignon 6 oz.

310 calories, 20 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 960 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 41 g protein

The ever-popular filet mignon wins again at Logan's Roadhouse. Despite its buttery flavor, this type of beef is actually a lean cut, making it relatively low in calories and fat. That's why you'll find a mere 310 calories and 20 grams of fat in this choice at Logan's. Just hold off on seasoning it with salt—this one's plenty salty already.

Ruth's Chris: Petite Filet 8 oz.

340 calories, 17 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 580 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 47 g protein

If you're headed to Ruth's Chris for a special occasion, savor the moment with their 8-ounce Petite Filet. A bit larger than the 6-ounce cut you'll find elsewhere, this tenderloin still manages to keep calories low. And since it has zero carbohydrates, it's perfect if you're following a low-carb diet like keto.

Sizzler: Tri Tip Sirloin 8 oz.

340 calories, 16 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 700 mg sodium, >1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 48 g protein

Like filet mignon, tai-tip is a lean cut of beef. A triangular cut (hence its name), tri-tip comes from the bottom sirloin portion of a cow, which isn't as fatty as other parts. Sizzler's 8-ounce version has relatively low fat at 16 grams. Though its sodium is a bit high, it'll load you up on lots of other healthy micronutrients like iron, selenium, zinc, phosphorus, and vitamins B6 and B12.

The Capital Grille: Filet Mignon 10 oz.

490 calories, 29 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 54 g protein

The Capital Grille's hearty 10-ounce filet takes center stage on the plate with a whopping 54 grams of protein. That could be a very good thing for your waistline! Some research shows that people who follow high-protein diets are more likely to lose weight than those who follow standard protein diets.

Once you've ordered this tender steak, just be sure to choose your sides carefully. This steak chain's sides vary widely in terms of nutrition. The grilled asparagus with lemon or sautéed spinach with garlic confit are two winners for health.