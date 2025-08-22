5 Worst Tacos at Restaurant Chains According to Diners

A taco is one of the most simple, versatile, and delicious foods you can get—and one thing we can all agree on is the fresher the ingredients, the better. Sadly even chains with amazing fan-favorite tacos have some items on the menu customers think are not great, whether it’s down to quality, consistency, or just poor ingredients. I analyzed the comments on social media threads and reviews on Reddit to see what fans of these chains typically avoid when they order from there. Here are five tacos to avoid at these popular chains, according to diners.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box customers admit the tacos are bad but still cannot stop ordering them. “They are their own thing. I mean a great pizza is better than Bagel Bites. But sometimes I am in the mood for Bagel Bites,” is how one customer explained it. “Let’s just say I wouldn’t exactly call it meat of any kind at least none that I’ve ever seen. It was a running joke at work that even if you were homeless still pass on the tacos,” one former employee said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On the Border

On the Border’s tacos are bland and need seasoning, customers say. “The tap water had more spice and flavor than the salsa. They also only have one salsa. I asked for a spicy one and they handed me a bottle of tabasco. Chips didn’t even have salt on them. Spiciest thing on the table was the Dr. Pepper I ordered,” one Anchorage-based Redditor said. Other customers who visited the chain question the quality. “Olive Garden for Tex Mex food. Everything tastes like it’s pre-portioned frozen food,” one said.

Taco Bell

Any Taco Bell taco with the house-made guacamole on it is bound to disappoint, countless Redditors complain, saying it’s possibly the worst thing on the menu. “They changed their guacamole to ‘make it better’ recently. But they made it way way worse like it cannot be consumed anymore. Bland and off tasting always. Before it was just ok,” one Redditor said. “I’m always so mad when I forget to remove it from nachos,” another agreed. “Man I used to work for Taco Bell and the guacamole scared me. When I started it came in a literal tube that you shot out with a calk gun,” another shared.

Moe’s

The ingredients used in Moe‘s tacos and burritos aren’t up to scratch, with customers complaining about the meat and beans. “I wish the proteins tasted better. One opened near me and I was excited after a few times I stopped going. The chicken and steak just aren’t up to the quality I want,” one Redditor said. “I was doing the taco “hack” (just a small burrito/bowl) and even for the cheap price I couldn’t stomach the chicken. It was just so… not right,” another agreed.

Burger King

Burger King’s Crispy Tacos are constantly on and off the menu. “The tacos were a poor replicate of Jack in the Box, at a higher price. I don’t miss them,” one Redditor said. “We haven’t had them in my franchise for years, but they were just frozen tacos that we deep fried and then added cheese, lettuce, and sauce to afterwards. The meat was just a combination of soy and beef that came frozen already in the taco shell,” another shared.