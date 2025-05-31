7 Yogurts That May Wreck Your Body

Yogurt is one of the best things you can enjoy for your health—rich in protein (especially for Greek yogurt), calcium, and probiotics, yogurt is a delicious and versatile ingredient to enjoy at any time of the day. Not all yogurts are created equal, though. For every limited-ingredient, high-quality option at the store there are several more packed with unnecessary sugars and additives, turning what should be a simple, nutrient-dense food into an ultraprocessed disaster. Here are seven yogurts that could negatively impact your health.

Yoplait Original French Vanilla

One 6 oz container of Yoplait Original French Vanilla contains 19 g of sugar, which includes 14 g of added sugar. That’s almost the sugar limit recommended for women by the American Heart Association (25g). Definitely more of a sweet treat than a healthy snack.

Yoplait Light Strawberry

Yoplait Light Strawberry contains a laundry list of additives—including food colorings like Red #40—artificial sweeteners, and more. One 6 oz container has 9 g of sugar and 80 calories, which is a positive element for those counting calories. Overall there isn’t really any way this yogurt could be considered a healthy option when it’s highly processed and contains dubious ingredients.

YoCrunch LowFat Vanilla with M&M’s

YoCrunch LowFat Vanilla with M&M’s is marketed towards children, and it certainly looks bright and fun until you look at the label: One 6 oz container has 26 g of sugar—more than is recommended for an adult woman—which includes 20 g of added sugar. This dessert (because that’s exactly what it is) also contains a long list of additives and food colorings. Not even close to a healthy treat.

LALA Banana Berry Frusion Yogurt Smoothie

The LALA Banana Berry Frusion Yogurt Smoothie is another sugar-packed item with 17 g of sugar, plus additives such as “Corn Starch-Modified, Natural Flavors”. You’d be better off making a smoothie at home with real yogurt and fruit, but this option sadly misses the mark.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Danimals Strawberry Flavor Pouches

Another yogurt marketed towards kids, these Danimals Strawberry Flavor Pouches contain 11 g of sugar per 99 oz pouch. That’s almost halfway towards the American Heart Association’s recommendation of 25 g of sugar a day for children in just one pouch of yogurt.

La Yogurt’s Probiotic Pumpkin Pie Yogurt

La Yogurt’s Probiotic Pumpkin Pie Yogurt is, according to the company, “kid approved”, but with 29 g of sugar per 170 g container I would be wary about that. You’re better off getting gut-friendly probiotics from yogurts without so much added sugar.

Chobani Flip Cookies & Cream

Each 4.5 oz of Chobani Flip Cookies & Cream contains 18 g of sugar, which includes 14 g of added sugar. “Crafted for everyone from only natural ingredients” sounds great until you actually look at the label, which everyone should do as a matter of course. This item is not a health food and would be better classed as a dessert.