7 Yogurt Brands That Use the Best Ingredients

Yogurt is an easy option any time of the day. However, you should select your yogurt brand carefully, as some kinds can be as unhealthy as dessert. Luckily, many companies specialize in sourcing the best ingredients, resulting in a guilt-free product. "It is refreshing to see brands that are very deliberate about not adding artificial ingredients and preservatives to their products," says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. You might notice that some of these brands have a shorter shelf life because they are not adding preservatives. "Yogurt has natural preservatives just by the nature of live cultures and the acidity of the yogurt. You might also notice that the yogurts separate a bit into dense yogurt and a watery layer on top without using stabilizers that other brands might use." Here are 7 yogurt brands that use the cleanest ingredients.

Siggi's

Siggi's Icelandic-style yogurt is famous for its ultra-short "simple ingredients" list, use of no artificial sweeteners, and "high-quality" protein content. It specializes in "skyr" yogurt, the traditional yogurt of Iceland, and a "strained nonfat yogurt made by incubating skim milk with live active cultures." It also uses four times the amount of milk compared to traditional yogurt, making it thicker and richer in protein.

Stonyfield Organic

Stonyfield Organic is certified organic and free from GMOs. The brand, available everywhere from Whole Foods to Target, avoids artificial flavors, colors, and pesticides across its entire line, which includes probiotic-enriched yogurt, Greek yogurt, grass-fed, and low-fat and non-fat versions.

Painterland Sisters

Painterland Sisters, available at Costco, is another brand specializing in Icelandic-style yogurt. All products are made with organic, regenerative farming practices on a fourth-generation Pennsylvania dairy farm, and naturally sweetened with real fruit and cane sugar. With 16-21g of protein per serving, it's lactose-free, packed with BB12 probiotics, and a gut-friendly, all-natural snack.

Wallaby Organic

Wallaby Organic makes Australian-style Greek yogurt with a creamy, velvety texture. Products are free from artificial thickeners and preservatives, with low-fat, non-fat, and whole milk options, each high in protein.

Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions is another Skyr-style yogurt that prioritizes wholesome dairy, real fruit, and no artificial sweeteners or gums. The brand is also an excellent option for anyone on a dairy-free diet, as it also has an oatmilk line.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Zero Sugar

Chobani, a mainstream yogurt brand specializing in Greek yogurt, is an easy grab at your grocery store. The Zero Sugar line is the healthiest, made with natural sweeteners and no added sugar, with a clean label sans artificial ingredients.

Nancy's Probiotic Yogurt

Growing up in Eugene, Oregon, Nancy's was the local dairy brand of choice. Now, you can get Nancy's yogurts everywhere. It is one of the original natural yogurt brands, offering organic options with live cultures, no thickeners, and clean dairy sourced within the state.