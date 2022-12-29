This Sweetener Looks, Crunches, and Tastes Just Like Sugar—But Has Zero Calories
In partnership with All-Purpose In The Raw.
Whether you're a baker, someone who has a massive sweet tooth, or someone who just enjoys adding a bit of sweetness to their morning cup of coffee, sugar is a common ingredient used in most of our lives. Despite sugar's widespread use, there are numerous reasons you may be interested in cutting back on the sweet stuff. For example, if you're looking to lose weight you may want to reduce sugar intake to cut calories, or perhaps you're following the Keto diet. Or maybe you recognize you're overdoing it on added sugars (like the majority of Americans) and you simply want to cut back. Experts warn that the majority of Americans are eating more added sugar than we should, which can potentially lead to negative side effects such as weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
One of the solutions to remove or minimize added sugar in your diet is to look to sugar alternatives that satisfy your sweet tooth without the added calories or grams of sugar.
There are plenty of sugar substitutes on the market today, but you may have noticed that a lot of these are vastly different in look, taste, and texture than regular sugar, which can sometimes make it difficult to replace regular sugar with these alternatives. While many zero-sugar alternatives can fit into your diet seamlessly if you're just looking for an option to sweeten coffee, if you need specific measurements for baking or trying a new recipe it can be a little tricky.
As a result, In The Raw has come up with a solution for those wanting a sugar substitute that still looks, feels, and tastes like the sugar they know: All-Purpose In The Raw.
What is All-Purpose In The Raw, and how does it look, crunch, and taste like sugar?
Consider this: the second leading source of added sugars in the American diet are desserts and sweet snacks, such as cookies, brownies, ice cream, cakes, pies, doughnuts, and pastries. If you're looking to cut back on your sugar intake, starting with the desserts and sweets you bake is a great first step. And with All-Purpose In The Raw, you'll be able to use the same recipes you love and simply swap out sugar with a 1:1 replacement of All-Purpose In The Raw! Here's how.
All-Purpose In The Raw is a blend of four ingredients—monk fruit, stevia, allulose, and erythritol—made to taste and even crunch just like sugar. All of these ingredients are sourced naturally from plants, and allulose and erythritol can be fermented from corn. This blend of all-natural ingredients will give you peace of mind so that you aren't left having to wonder what weird ingredients may be lurking in your sweetener.
This blend also yields a perfect 1:1 ratio with regular sugar, meaning you can use it in any recipe as a replacement. If you're familiar with zero-calorie sweeteners, you may know that they are great for using as a substitute for regular sugar if you're needing to lower your sugar intake, but one of the main issues with many of these types of sweeteners is that they don't look or taste much like sugar. Many of these sweeteners are also extremely difficult to bake with or use in things like coffee or tea because the ratios aren't always clear. You're often left scrambling, trying to figure out the confusing calculations for a proper substitution.
For example, you can use the same amount of All-Purpose In The Raw as you would refined sugar in this Confetti Celebration Cake, to make the marinade in this Miso-Glazed Eggplant, to sprinkle on the flakey crust for an added crunch in this recipe for a Blueberry-Pluot Galette, and even to top this Pumpkin Creme Brulee for the signature carmelized crack on top of this creamy dessert.
If you're someone who uses sugar substitutes often or is looking to start, All-Purpose In The Raw is a great option. Not only does it crunch, taste, and measure like sugar, but it does so without any calories at all!