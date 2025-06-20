 Skip to content

The 10-Minute Walking & Strength Routine That Melts Belly Fat, Trainer Says

Melt stubborn belly fat fast with this 10-minute walking and dumbbell strength combo.
Published on June 20, 2025 | 9:00 AM

If you want to shed belly fat quickly, the right combination of strength exercises and walking intervals can help torch fat and boost your metabolism in just 10 minutes. This hybrid walking and strength superset workout uses compound dumbbell exercises to build muscle while fast-paced walking and sprints keep your heart rate high to maximize fat burn.

As a trainer, I’ve used this style of workout with clients who are short on time but want serious results. Supersetting walking with strength work not only ramps up calorie burn but also efficiently targets stubborn body fat.

So next time you’re in a pinch and need to squeeze a workout in, rely on this simple but powerful walking and strength routine that melts belly fat and tones your entire body.

What You Need:

This workout takes just 10 minutes and uses one pair of dumbbells. You’ll also need space to walk, either outdoors or on a treadmill. The goal is to alternate strength supersets with walking intervals to keep your heart rate up and your body burning fat. Choose a moderate weight that challenges your form without sacrificing speed.

The Routine:

A1. Alternating Dumbbell Lunges (3 sets of 10 reps per leg)

A2. Brisk Walk or Power Walk (30 seconds to 1 minute)

B1. Dumbbell Push Press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

B2. Walking Sprints or Uphill Walks (30 seconds to 1 minute)

Directions:

Alternate between each strength move and its corresponding walking interval. Complete all three sets of each superset before moving to the next pair. Rest for 30 seconds between supersets if needed. Keep transitions quick to maintain intensity and maximize calorie burn.

How to Do It:

Alternating Dumbbell Lunges

How to do it:

  1. Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, arms at your sides.
  2. Step forward with your right leg, lowering your body into a lunge until both knees form 90-degree angles.
  3. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position.
  4. Repeat with your left leg.
  5. Continue alternating legs for 10 reps per leg.

Brisk Walk or Power Walk

How to do it:

  1. Walk at a fast pace, pumping your arms to increase momentum.
  2. Maintain a pace that keeps your heart rate elevated without sacrificing posture.
  3. Walk for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Dumbbell Push Press

How to do it:

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at shoulder height.
  2. Bend your knees slightly to create a slight dip.
  3. Explosively drive up while pressing the dumbbells overhead.
  4. Lock out at the top, then lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders.
  5. Repeat for 8 to 10 reps.

Walking Sprints or Uphill Walks

How to do it:

  1. If outdoors, pick a short distance and walk as fast as possible.
  2. If on a treadmill, increase the incline or speed for a fast-paced walk.
  3. Maintain a strong and controlled pace for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Why This Walking + Strength Combo Works

Combining strength training with walking intervals is a highly effective way to burn fat while building lean muscle. Strength moves like dumbbell lunges and push presses activate major muscle groups, which boosts your metabolism and increases calorie burn, even after your workout ends. This helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss, which is crucial for improving overall body composition and reducing belly fat.

The walking intervals elevate your heart rate and improve fat oxidation, primarily when performed at varying intensities, such as brisk walks and sprints. This blend of strength and cardio also triggers excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), meaning your body continues to burn calories after you’re done—the result: a quick, efficient workout that delivers long-term fat-loss benefits.

How Often Should You Do This Workout?

For best results, aim to complete this routine 3 to 4 times per week. You can easily swap exercises if the workout becomes stale. For example, switch lunges for goblet squats or squat jumps. Next, pair it with a healthy eating plan and regular physical activity to accelerate fat loss. On non-workout days, go for a longer walk, stretch, or do a bodyweight recovery workout to stay active and support recovery. The key is to stay moving and be recovered to hit the next session even harder.

