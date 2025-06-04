5 Daily Bodyweight Moves for Visible Results in 2 Weeks

We’ve all been there: An invite arrives for the not-so-distant future, and panic sets in. Whether it’s a dinner party, family reunion, or weekend getaway with friends, your reaction is, “I need to get into shape—ASAP.” A quick solution? This trainer-approved daily bodyweight workout delivers results in just two weeks. Done!

In order to achieve success in such a quick turnaround time, intensity, consistency, and quality are key, explains Leon Veal, a level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. The workout should work multiple muscle groups, blending conditioning and strength.

Leon recommends a 20 to 25-minute circuit that utilizes a 40:20 work-to-rest ratio. This involves completing 40 seconds of effort and 20 seconds of rest, across 4 to 5 exercises. Perform 3 to 4 rounds in total, keeping your form clean and controlled.

“Each rep should be focused on form and getting a deep stretch, and it isn’t about racing the clock. The real results come from controlled effort and progressive difficulty,” Leon stresses. “Progression is key to avoiding hitting your limit and keeping the body adapting.”

Without further ado, here is Leon’s #1 daily bodyweight workout.

Bodyweight Squats to Calf Raise

This exercise provides full leg activation and a finisher.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart and arms at your sides. Descend into a bodyweight squat, maintaining a tall chest. Press through your heels to rise up. Once you reach the top, lift onto your toes to perform a calf raise. Hold the raise at the top for a moment before lowering your heels. Flow into another squat.

Pushup to Shoulder Tap

This exercise trains the core, chest, triceps, and shoulders.

Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground. As you rise up, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Place your hand on the floor. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.

Glute Bridge March

The glute bridge march fires up the hamstrings and glutes and promotes stability.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the ground. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.”

Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive

The reverse lunge to knee drive trains the core, glutes, and legs.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold dumbbells at your sides. Step back with one foot and lower into a reverse lunge. Press through your front heel to rise up, driving your back knee up to your chest as you do so. Hold for a moment before stepping your foot back into another lunge.

RELATED: 5 Strength Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than a Treadmill Run

Plank to Toe Tap

The plank to toe tap offers dynamic core work.