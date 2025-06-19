 Skip to content

The 10-Second Breathing Method That Activates Fat Burn in Women Over 50

This simple breathing routine lowers cortisol, which, in turn, helps melt belly fat.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 19, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Intentional breathwork is exactly what your wellness routine has been missing. While it may not burn fat directly, deep breathing causes a substantial decrease in cortisol, a stress hormone that promotes belly fat—especially for those going through menopause, says Dr. Kisha Pickford, APRN, nurse practitioner, certified holistic nutrition weight loss coach, and author of The Weight Is Over. Lower cortisol levels can support better metabolic function and help reduce emotional eating.

“Breathwork likely doesn’t increase resting metabolic rate directly,” Dr. Pickford stresses. “However, it helps the body shift from ‘fight or flight’ to ‘rest and digest,’ which enhances insulin sensitivity, reduces cravings, and supports hormonal balance, especially in women over 50.”

Dr. Pickford regularly teaches stress-reducing techniques like intentional breathing. Below, she breaks down a 10-second breathing method that can activate fat burn in women over 50.

A 10-Second Breathing Routine To Manage Stress and Boost Metabolism

woman practicing 360 breathing during workout
Shutterstock

You can easily work this breathing routine into your day. All it takes is 10 seconds of your time!

  1. Breathe in for 4 seconds.
  2. Hold for 2 seconds.
  3. Slowly breathe out for 4 seconds.
  4. Repeat for 3 to 5 cycles, 2 to 3 times per day, especially when experiencing moments of high stress.

Dr. Pickford stresses consistency over intensity. She recommends doing this breathing exercise at least two times a day or implementing it into routines like a morning ritual, meals, or bedtime.

The Importance of Breathwork

Calm, music and fitness person in nature for mental health, wellness and breathing, forest trees and fresh air. Mockup, sports and athlete woman thinking or listening to audio for running inspiration
Shutterstock

Dr. Pickford encourages you to make breathwork a habit.

“Clients often report reduced bloating, decreased emotional eating, and better sleep when breathwork becomes a habit,” she says. “These changes contribute to improved body composition and a flatter waistline over time, not through magic, but through calm, consistent support of the body’s natural systems.”

Something as simple as breathwork can make all the difference in the world. In fact, according to MJ Renshaw, certified breathwork facilitator, author of How to Cry, and founder of The Being Method, “Almost every type of breathwork can help with metabolism in its own way.”

MJ explains, “In my work, I’ve seen a lot of women 50+ reduce stress, which can help them reduce stubborn fat on their body. Sometimes, it’s the missing link women 50+ need when they can’t lose weight despite being active. Breathing through your nose, as I mentioned, can also reduce lymph or puffiness and change your facial structure. A lot of women decide against possible cosmetic surgeries they had planned because they simply changed how they breathe.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
