11 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Total Game-Changers This Week

There are so many great items to shop at Costco, ranging from juicy, tasty rotisserie chicken to chocolate chip cookies that taste like grandma baked them. However, on occasion, there is an item that achieves “blew me away” status from shoppers, who literally can’t believe that food so delicious actually exists. We did a little digging and discovered 11 Costco foods that are blowing shoppers away right now. Throw them in your cart ASAP to experience the salivating goodness.

Motor City Pizza

Costco offers lots of frozen pizza options, but according to shoppers, Motor City Pizza is a vibe, and better than pie at your local pizza joint.”I know it’s a terrible picture but the Motor City Pizza blew me away. I’ve never had frozen pizza that good,” the OP wrote. “As far as frozen pizza goes, it’s probably the best I’ve had outside of the midwest,” another agrees.

Sunday Snacks Tzatziki Hummus Chips

If you want a unique snack, grab a bag of Sunday Snacks Tzatziki Hummus Chips on your next Costco run. “I normally don’t post in here but I love these chips too much. I was in Costco (NJ) last week and saw these for the first time. Decided to give them a try and wow! The flavor is amazing and unique. My family and I wiped out the whole bag in one sitting. I got another bag and left it in my office break room. It was gone before I knew it. Now I’m hiding it in my desk away from family and coworkers,” one shopper recently wrote on Reddit.

Girl ScoutThin Mints Bites

Girl Scout cookie season may be over, but Costco has your fix. Grab a bag of Girl Scouts Thin Mints Bites, shoppers recommend. “Thin Mints Bites. Very good!” writes one shopper on Reddit. “My family and I really liked these! They seem to have a higher chocolate to cookie ratio than real thin mints.” A few shoppers suggest putting them in the freezer. ” I had to stop buying then because we found ourselves just grabbing a few out of the freezer every time we opened it,” one says.

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza

One of my personal favorites is the Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza, and other shoppers agree. “My wife and I have been curious about trying a cauliflower crust pizza for a while. We bought the Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza. We were amazed at how good it is,” one shopper writes. “We can’t tell it’s not a normal pizza crust. To us, it tasted like a great thin crust pizza. One of the best crusts in a frozen pizza we’ve had. This will be in our normal rotation.” Lots of people agreed. “I’m not even gluten free and it’s probably my fav frozen pizza!” one says.

Liquid IV Blackberry Peach

If you need a hydration boost with a little caffeine, grab a bag of this customer favorite. “Liquid IV Blackberry Peach with caffeine is hands down the best flavor they have,” one shopper states. However, others maintain that the popsicle-flavored Liquid IV is even better. “Firecracker would like to have a word with you,” one writes.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are a new bakery item shoppers are excited about. What’s in Your Cart recently posted about the cookies, $9.99 for 24. on Sunday. “NEW,” they wrote. “There are crispy rice pieces in this cookie so I’m assuming it might taste like a Rice Krispies treat?” they said. “These are deadly!!! Probably the best cookie I have ever had. I going back for more STAT!!!” commented one shopper.

Butter Sugar Palmier

Mint_pdxfoodie shared about another new Costco bakery item, the Butter Sugar Palmier. “Palmier is one of my fav pastry! So, why not?” they wrote. “Tried these and omgeee!! So delicious,” a shopper commented.

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon

Costco Hot Finds recently shared about the new BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese with Bacon, calling the deli item "Outstanding!!" in a post. "Just when I think their Mac and cheese couldn't get any better!!!! 🤤" another person commented. "It's SO good," confirms another shopper.

Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites

Costco Buys shared about Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites now at Costco. “These fun biteables feature cookie dough loaded with chocolate chips, all wrapped around creamy vanilla ice cream…YES PLEASE! 🤤 Get 30 pieces for $9.99,” they wrote. “can confirm these are delicious,” one shopper commented. “Sooooo good and just 60 calories!! Dream come true for that little sweet fix!!” another added.

Pisti Pistachio Cream

Pistachio everything is so hot right now and Costco Buys is all about Pisti Pistachio Cream. “This smooth, creamy, and DELICIOUS Pistachio cream is spreadable and PERFECT for baking! 🙌🏼 Imagine it warmed up and drizzled over ice cream…🤤 Get this 21oz jar for $12.79,” they wrote in a post. “It is delicious!” commented a shopper. “I love the stuff!” added another.

Butter Cinnamon and Sugar Loaf

Costco Hot Finds declared that “the butter cinnamon and sugar loaf is back in the Costco bakery,” calling the baked good “Incredible!” Other shoppers agreed. “I had this!! It was so yummy 😋😋,” one writes. “These are amazing and they freeze really well,” another said. “This is the best. Make it permanent!” one added.