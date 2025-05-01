People Swear by the '3-2-8' Workout to Burn Belly Fat Fast

Have you heard of the 3-2-8 workout, an exercise method that many people claim is a significant weight loss game-changer? Natalie Rose Edwards is the founder of the 3-2-8 workout method, and regularly shares how the simple method changed her life and transformed her body. In a new social media post, she explains that the workout can help you get rid of your muffin top, also known as belly fat, quickly. Here's what it entails, and what Nonna Gleyzer, a Pilates instructor in Beverly Hills, California, who has been training Gisele Bündchen for several years, says about it.

3-2-8 Is More of a Weekly Workout Plan

"I stopped training like a man and switched to the 3-2-8 method—and everything changed!" Edwards wrote in one post. "The 3-2-8 is a workout regime/method, and it's a way of structuring a weekly workout plan," says Gleyzer.

3 Days of Barre/Pilates

The first number, 3, represents three days of barre/pilates workouts. "I personally recommend Pilates more because Pilates is a type of workout that involves resistance training as well as stretching at the same time, while targeting core ab muscles in different ways and directions, while training 2-4 groups of muscles at the same time," says Gleyzer. "Pilates is by far the most beneficial and body-friendly workout," she says. "It can be tailored to clients with any body limitations or injuries, as well as strong health clients."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Days of Strength Training

The next number, 2, suggests two days of strength training workouts. "It can be weight lifting, resistance training with resistance bands, or bodyweight to challenge muscles, leading to increased strength, endurance, and potentially muscle mass," says Gleyzer.

8,000 Steps Per Day

Next up 8k steps daily for movement & recovery. "For reference, 8,000 steps is approximately 3.5 miles," says Gleyzer. She says you can break the steps up, doing half in the morning and the other half in the late afternoon or after dinner. "This way your body will not reach a plateau by doing the same kind of cardio or workout routine," she says. "It's always good to mix different kinds of cardio as well as different resistance training and types of stretching."

Edwards Claims the Combo Is Great for Toning and Sculpting

Edwards claims the workout helped her sculpt her body and get rid of her belly budge fast. "By focusing on high-rep, light-weight workouts instead of heavy lifting, I sculpted my arms, core & legs—without bulk!" she writes in the post. There are two final components, a "high-protein diet" and "mindfulness," Edwards says.

The 3-2-8 Method Is Like a "Workout Multivitamin"

Is Gleyzer a fan? Yes. "It's like eating and mixing different ingredients in your food intake," she says. "I always say your workouts and your diet should be like a multivitamin that involves different types of activities as well as eating, providing different vegetables, fruits, and protein."