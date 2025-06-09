5 Bodyweight Moves That Keep You Strong, Mobile & Independent After 50
As you age, muscle loss—known as sarcopenia—is inevitable without regular strength training on deck. Mobility tends to decline, too. That’s why heavy lifting and high-impact exercises aren’t always the most suitable choice. Dr. Devin Trachman, PT, DPT, physical therapist and clinic director at Physical Therapy Central, instead recommends bodyweight exercises to build strength through functional movements you use every day. Below, Dr. Trachman shares five gentle bodyweight exercises to help you stay strong and resilient after 50.
“Bodyweight training can do more than just improve strength. It also can increase coordination and stability, help to prevent injury, and support living independently,” Dr. Trachman explains. “After 50 years old, the risk of osteoporosis and bone loss increases. Bodyweight exercises stimulate bone remodeling and help slow the loss of bone mass.”
Another great benefit of bodyweight training? It’s accessible and you don’t need a pricey gym membership or equipment to perform it.
Now, let’s dive into the best gentle bodyweight exercises that keep you strong after 50.
Squats
This exercise engages the glutes, quads, core, and hamstrings.
- Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart.
- Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
Bird Dogs
- Start on all fours.
- Extend your left arm and right leg.
- Hold for a moment before returning to the start position.
- Switch sides.
Lunges
Lunges fire up the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and core.
- Begin standing tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart.
- Step one foot forward.
- Bring your hands to your hips.
- Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs.
- Keep your upper body straight.
- Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.
Pushups
Pushups engage the core, shoulders, chest, and triceps.
- From the straight-arm/high plank position, bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
- Maintain a long, straight body as you lower.
- Press back up, straightening your arms.
Calf Raises
The calf raise fires up the calves and improves ankle stability.
- Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
- Rise onto your toes slowly.
- Lower back down.