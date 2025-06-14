I Tried the $3,000 AI Home Gym for 2 Weeks and Here’s What Happened

As a long-time gym-goer with a deep love for free weights, I’m naturally skeptical of any new fitness product claiming to be an “all-in-one home gym solution.” It just sounds too good to be true. That is, until I tried the Gym Monster 2.0 by Speediance. This sleek, AI-powered machine promises to automatically adjust to your fitness level, track your progress, and guide you through every workout. When I was given the chance to test it for two weeks, I couldn’t help but feel both curious and cautious. Could this piece of equipment live up to the hype?

Spoiler alert: It did, and then some. The Gym Monster 2.0 isn’t just another fancy gadget, it’s a fully integrated smart gym designed to deliver personalized workouts, track your progress, and adapt in real-time. Combining resistance training, a ski erg, and a rower, this machine aims to revolutionize the home workout experience.

But does it deliver on its promise? I put the Gym Monster 2.0 through its paces for two weeks to see if it could replace my tried-and-true gym routine. In this article, I’ll break down how the Gym Monster 2.0 performed, what benefits it offered, and whether it’s worth the investment for anyone serious about improving their fitness.

Read on to find out what happened when a dedicated gym-goer gave the Gym Monster 2.0 a two-week test drive.

Setting up the Gym Monster 2.0

The setup was surprisingly easy. Right out of the box, it comes with a clear instructional manual, and the assembly process was pretty straightforward. All I had to do was attach the rower seat, unfold the machine, and connect a few parts. The only real hassle was removing the excess packaging and dealing with the mountain of cardboard. Once that was out of the way, the machine was up and running in minutes.

The HD touchscreen is seamlessly integrated into the machine, giving you immediate access to over 300 workout options and real-time performance tracking. Adjusting the resistance, changing handles, and switching between the ski erg and rower functions was a breeze, just a quick tap on the screen. The design is sleek and minimalist, and it’s compact enough to fit into most home spaces without taking over. I was able to squeeze it into my already packed garage without issue.

What stood out off the bat was the user-friendly interface and how smoothly the app synced with the machine. The setup was quick and hassle-free, letting me jump straight into my workout without wasting time figuring things out. The whole experience felt intuitive and, honestly, kind of fun.

Personalized workouts using AI

The Gym Monster 2.0 takes your workouts to the next level with its innovative use of AI, combining Velocity Based Training (VBT) and its Wellness+ subscription service. These features work together to make your exercise routine smarter, safer, and more effective.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The VBT system tracks the speed of each rep using built-in sensors, which allows the machine’s AI to assess your power output in real time. Based on this data, the resistance is automatically adjusted to ensure you’re always challenged according to your performance. It also calculates your one-rep max so you can lift at the optimal intensity to maximize gains.

The Wellness+ subscription is an AI-powered tool that provides fitness assessments, body status monitoring, and personalized workout plans that evolve as you progress. It also includes goal management features to help keep you on track and motivated to hit your fitness milestones.

Additionally, the Gym Monster 2.0’s AI comes with built-in safety features. If the system detects that you’re struggling with a movement, it will provide assistance to help you safely complete the set, reducing injury risk and helping you maintain proper form.

Rowing and ski erg: Strength and cardio in one

The Gym Monster 2.0’s rowing and ski erg features gave my strength and cardio routine a serious boost. Combining these two functions provides a full-body workout that targets everything from the back and shoulders to the core and legs. Rowing, in particular, is a powerhouse exercise for building both strength and endurance. Research backs this up, showing that rowing enhances both cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, all while being a low-impact workout that improves overall stamina.

The ski erg is another great addition, focusing on the upper body, specifically the shoulders, lats, and core, while still engaging your legs for a full-body burn. Studies show that ski erg training can significantly improve aerobic capacity and upper body strength without putting excess strain on your joints.

As someone new to both rowing and ski erg machines, I found these workouts surprisingly challenging. They offered a welcome change to my usual morning runs, and I quickly appreciated how they engaged my upper body while still providing a solid cardio workout. Switching up my routine with these machines helped me target muscles I don’t usually focus on, all while boosting my cardiovascular endurance.

Resistance Training: Building Muscle with Bodyweight Exercises

Right off the bat, what blew me away was the range of exercises I could perform, all without needing free weights. The machine offers everything from squats and deadlifts to bench press, lat pulldowns, rows, overhead press, tricep pushdowns, bicep curls, and more. The fact that I could replicate all my favorite gym movements using just was impressive.

One of the standout features was the incredible precision of the weight adjustments. The touch screen made it incredibly easy to fine-tune the resistance down to single-pound increments. I found this level of control perfect for gradually increasing difficulty and tracking my progress.

What really sold me though was how the system adapted in real-time. During squats, if I was struggling to maintain good form, the machine automatically reduced the resistance slightly, allowing me to finish the set safely and with proper form. This adaptability makes the Gym Monster 2.0 feel like having a spotter or personal trainer right there with you.

Unlike traditional dumbbells, the Gym Monster 2.0 delivers a dynamic, fluid resistance experience, where weight adjustments happen automatically, so no more stopping mid-set to swap dumbbells. Everything is controlled with the touch of a button, making it seamless and highly efficient. And with over 300 workouts to choose from, it takes the guesswork out of planning and allows you to focus on showing up and pushing yourself.

Is the Gym Monster 2.0 worth it?

After two weeks of testing Speediance’s Gym Monster 2.0, I can confidently say it’s the best piece of home gym equipment I’ve ever tried. For anyone looking to elevate their fitness routine (especially those who prefer home training), this machine is a game-changer. While it comes with a hefty price tag, it’s an investment that can pay off in the long run. You’ll save on expensive gym memberships and avoid the constant cycle of replacing other home equipment as trends change.

Whether you’re a fitness newbie or a seasoned pro, the Gym Monster 2.0 provides a solid foundation for building strength and boosting overall fitness, all while offering the convenience of home workouts.

Bottom line: the Gym Monster 2.0 is a powerful, all-in-one solution for your fitness journey.