If You Can Hold a Wall Sit This Long After 60, Your Leg Strength Is Elite

Build a strong, stable lower body by practicing wall sits.

Learning whether or not your leg strength is as strong as it should be is essential information. If your legs are strong, you can have confidence in knowing you’re in excellent shape; you are capable of climbing stairs, getting in and out of a chair with ease, and maintaining solid balance. Having strong legs is also connected to longevity, because they help keep you active and reduce the natural loss of lean muscle mass in this stage of life.

If you find that your leg strength is less than par, you can be proactive and start to do something about it. So, let’s find out which end of the spectrum you’re at. We spoke with Leon Veal, a Level Three Personal Trainer and Director of Business Operations at Styrkr, and learned just how long you need to hold a wall sit after 60 to determine if your leg strength is considered elite.

Why the Wall Sit Is an Effective Lower-Body Test

While it may seem like a foolproof move, the wall sit is actually a great way to gauge your lower-body fitness while achieving a serious leg burn. According to Veal, this exercise tests your isometric strength, which plays an important role in balance, posture, and stability. Being able to hold a wall sit builds solid control, helping you avoid falls and continue to lead an active, independent life. Additionally, research suggests that holding a fixed position—like a wall sit—for a certain period of time can help lower blood pressure.

The wall sit fires up your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves—all of which majorly impact mobility and how easily you’re able to perform daily tasks like climbing stairs, getting up from a seated position, and even maintaining an upright posture.

This Wall Sit Hold Time Means Your Leg Strength Is Elite

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According to Veal, being able to hold a wall sit for one minute or more while maintaining proper form is a meaningful achievement at any stage of life. That said, if you’re in the 60+ age group and can reach a 90-second-or-more benchmark, that signals your leg strength and endurance is truly “elite” status.

Generally speaking, holding a wall sit for one minute serves as a great benchmark for women, while holding for 90 seconds is a solid goal for men.

How To Do a Wall Sit

Here’s how to do a wall sit with proper form: